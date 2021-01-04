London Bike Show Is Another COVID-19 Casualty After Owner Closes Shop

Photo: Ed Spratt

The owner of the London Bike Show, Newtimber Media, has canceled its 2021 show and has ceased business operations, becoming another casualty of COVID-19.The company announced on the websites of the London Bike Show and its sister show, Triathlon Show: London, that although it has done everything possible to stay afloat, uncertainty about events in 2021 has forced the shutdown.“Business recovery specialists are in the process of recouping funds from our suppliers and our clients will hear from them in due course with what will happen next,” the statement read. “A sad end to what was a successful event, wishing the industry good health and success in the future.”The UK’s largest bike exhibition, the London Bike Show planned to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020 before the event was canceled. The 2021 return was scheduled for March 5-7, but was canceled when large gatherings remained unfeasible.Newtimber Media bought the event in 2018 from Telegraph Events and ran a successful show for a single year in 2019, but never had the chance to find its feet before the pandemic hit.Unable to count on revenue from 2021 events, exhibitors worldwide may have to find creative ways to make ends meet. We're keeping our fingers crossed this doesn’t become a trend in the industry as we feel the ongoing effects of COVID-19.