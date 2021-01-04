London Bike Show Is Another COVID-19 Casualty After Owner Closes Shop

Jan 4, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Photo: Ed Spratt

The owner of the London Bike Show, Newtimber Media, has canceled its 2021 show and has ceased business operations, becoming another casualty of COVID-19.

The company announced on the websites of the London Bike Show and its sister show, Triathlon Show: London, that although it has done everything possible to stay afloat, uncertainty about events in 2021 has forced the shutdown.

“Business recovery specialists are in the process of recouping funds from our suppliers and our clients will hear from them in due course with what will happen next,” the statement read. “A sad end to what was a successful event, wishing the industry good health and success in the future.”

The UK’s largest bike exhibition, the London Bike Show planned to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020 before the event was canceled. The 2021 return was scheduled for March 5-7, but was canceled when large gatherings remained unfeasible.

Newtimber Media bought the event in 2018 from Telegraph Events and ran a successful show for a single year in 2019, but never had the chance to find its feet before the pandemic hit.

Unable to count on revenue from 2021 events, exhibitors worldwide may have to find creative ways to make ends meet. We're keeping our fingers crossed this doesn’t become a trend in the industry as we feel the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

Posted In:
Industry News Coronavirus


14 Comments

  • 16 0
 the exhibition industry as a whole is fucked.
  • 1 0
 Along with many other industries
  • 1 0
 In fairness the 2019 show wasn’t great, if I’d paid for tickets I would have been disappointed, small hall, nothing new or particularly interesting except the great big Sick stand filled with some abominations of bikes and awkward looking guys trying to desperately save a sinking turd.

It was also a pita to get to unless you live in London.

Even without COVID it would have been a difficult one, trade show future doesn’t look good.
  • 3 0
 Time for virtual shows. Oculus or Vive virtual reality.
  • 9 0
 So do they just mail me my swag, or...?
  • 4 7
 @f*ckingsteve: how about no swag, and the companies either reduce their prices or increase their quality? Also I’d appreciate if ALL bike companies make their bikes available direct to consumers.
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: that would lead to the downfall of the lbs surely.
  • 2 0
 Sticking a TV to my face? Erm, no.
  • 1 0
 @fatduke: yep.
  • 1 0
 The Luddite in me is screaming.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: It's almost like you knew...
  • 2 0
 Die Covid, die!! Happy New Year, all.
  • 1 0
 Woah
  • 1 0
 F*ck Covid

