Video: Metal & Mountain Bikes in The Swiss Alps

Aug 15, 2018
by roland ogg  
LongHairMetal

by recognizeFilms
Basil Weber is the vice swiss champion in DH of 2018, so he's fast... ridiculous fast. I always wanted to go shoot with him, but one of us hadn't time or was injured. After 3 Years of not being able to film together, we finally went a couple of hours to the Alpenbikepark in Chur, Switzerland.


We filmed at our home base Flims too, cause I wanted to show two riding styles of Basil.



When Basil is not riding bikes, he's the man responsible for the trails in Flims. Since that the trails in Flims are so much fun and you feel that somebody which is shaping love biking! Thanks a lot for that Basil!

Camera and Edit: Roland Ogg
Music: Melvins - Honey Bucket

