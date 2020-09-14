Look Introduces New Trail Roc MTB Flat Pedals

Sep 14, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Look are best known for their clipless pedals, especially in the road biking world, where they were one of the first companies with a product good enough to convince riders to ditch their clips and straps for something a little less rudimentary.

Nearly 40 years after those first clipless pedals debuted, and with a full lineup of clipless offerings for road and mountain bikers, Look are finally adding a flat pedal to their catalog. Called the Trail Roc, the pedals have 12 pins on each side, and use an aluminum body that's 17mm thick. Those pins are set at different heights to give the pedals a more concave feel – the outer ones are 10mm tall, and the inner ones are 8mm tall.

The platform measures 110 x 110mm, and rotates around a chromoly spindle thanks to two cartridge bearings and a bushing in each pedal.

The Trail Rocs weigh 430 grams per pair, and are priced at $70 USD.



More information: lookcycle.com

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 110x110 with a 2X3 loss at each corner..manufacturers dont get none square shape creates pressure point at the foot when moving on the bike. Most flat pedals are way too small, anyone with more than a 9US size needs a real 110X110 square. Just like vehicle seats people are just so used to being uncomfortable settling for less that it becomes normal smh
  • 1 0
 Aren't we past grub screws yet? That's one of the main reasons why not to buy a pedal like this one. Personal preference obviously
  • 2 0
 Plastic end caps, eeeewwww
  • 1 0
 Looking good!

Post a Comment



