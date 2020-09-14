Look Introduces New Trail Roc MTB Flat Pedals

Look are best known for their clipless pedals, especially in the road biking world, where they were one of the first companies with a product good enough to convince riders to ditch their clips and straps for something a little less rudimentary.
Nearly 40 years after those first clipless pedals debuted, and with a full lineup of clipless offerings for road and mountain bikers, Look are finally adding a flat pedal to their catalog. Called the Trail Roc, the pedals have 12 pins on each side, and use an aluminum body that's 17mm thick. Those pins are set at different heights to give the pedals a more concave feel – the outer ones are 10mm tall, and the inner ones are 8mm tall.
The platform measures 110 x 110mm, and rotates around a chromoly spindle thanks to two cartridge bearings and a bushing in each pedal.
The Trail Rocs weigh 430 grams per pair, and are priced at $70 USD.
More information: lookcycle.com
4 Comments
Post a Comment