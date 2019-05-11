VIDEOS

Video: The Complete Partymaster Tour

May 10, 2019
by The Rise  
Partymaster Tour 2018

The complete Partymaster Tour 2018 web series is now available in its entirety on Youtube. The Rise managed to produce a 14-episode series that dives you straight into the bowels of a beautiful adventure. Excitement, fear, passion, struggle and much more all capped in a multi-episode series that is sure to motivate you to get out there and live life to the fullest. In order to connect the riding with the music, they invited 7 bands to perform on various stops of the tour, and the soundtrack for the whole series was provided by those very same bands. By doing so, The Rise is proud to contribute to the growth of the local music scene by sharing their music with the world.


The Partymaster Tour is an initiative from The Rise; a Montreal Freestyle MTB company focused on showcasing the sport and the culture behind it. The objective is to create a community where people benefit from each other and grow as a group while motivating each other to get out there and raise the bar to better oneself. Built from the ground up by The Rise and its riders, The Partymaster Tour proved to be successful at bringing people together and sharing the biking culture and it's lifestyle to the public.

Partymaster Tour 2018

All episodes are now available to watch on their Youtube Channel. And in case the series has you begging for more, the Tour is coming back for 2019! Be on the lookout for all the details to be announced shortly!

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Great work on the series guys! This tour was amazing for the sport and the culture. Every year that your crew passes through, it makes a huge impression on the local scene. I'm glad I was able to participate last year, looking forward to the next one.

