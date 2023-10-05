Video: Looking Back On 7 Years of RAAW

Press Release: RAAW Mountain Bikes
Seven years have gone by fast, but so much has happened since the inception of RAAW in 2016.
Dan and Ruben look back at what we’ve learnt in those seven years of making bikes, how the journey started, what racing taught us, and how we try to not lose focus.
The Madonna was our first bike and has come a long way, evolving into the current V2.2. But something new is on the horizon.
Everything we've learned will be released in the all-new, but all the same, Madonna V3 on November 9th.
to our newsletter to be notified first.
