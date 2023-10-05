Video: Looking Back On 7 Years of RAAW

Oct 5, 2023
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  

Press Release: RAAW Mountain Bikes

Seven years have gone by fast, but so much has happened since the inception of RAAW in 2016.

Dan and Ruben look back at what we’ve learnt in those seven years of making bikes, how the journey started, what racing taught us, and how we try to not lose focus.

The Madonna was our first bike and has come a long way, evolving into the current V2.2. But something new is on the horizon.

Everything we’ve learned will be released in the all-new, but all the same, Madonna V3 on November 9th. Subscribe to our newsletter to be notified first.




For all things RAAW, head to raawmtb.com.

Posted In:
Videos Raaw


Author Info:
RAAWMountainBikes avatar

Member since Mar 27, 2018
26 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
122473 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
77994 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
71659 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51702 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
35100 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
34989 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34702 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
34445 views

6 Comments
  • 4 0
 Marks on the headtube ... adjustable headset incoming.
  • 2 1
 im hoping for a reach figure around 470mm, so i can finally buy one that might fit me Smile
  • 1 0
 nice video, well put together and makes you exited for what's coming. Never ride a raaw but this video makes me want to try one.
  • 1 0
 Oh thank God, my heart skipped, at first I thought this was an announcement of closing down shop. RAAW Bikes have always been some of my favorites, so sick
  • 1 0
 Flip Chip to swap 27.5 or 29, Reach adjust, Chain stay adjust, Progression Adjustments pretty please?
  • 2 0
 Raaw dawg.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046646
Mobile Version of Website