Video: Lookout Wyn—It's C&C TV!

Nov 12, 2022
by Lacy Kemp  

Words: Lacy Kemp
Vide: Cleo Brown & Charley Barrett

We all love Wyn TV. In fact, we love it so much that we want Wyn to be the guy covering all the events. He does it best. He asks tough questions, keeps the humor high, and because he is a rider and racer, he can roll with the sport's big dogs.

Wyn, unbeknownst to you, you've inspired a future generation of Vloggers that are nipping at your heels to cover events and races. Say hello to C&C TV, brought to you by a couple of ripping 11-year-old girls that want nothing more than to rub elbows with their idols and show that they've got the chops to carry the torch to become future media moguls in mountain biking.

Cleo chats with Troy and Bernerd

Cleo Brown and Charley Barrett are some of Bellingham's most driven up-and-coming mountain bikers. They are true students of the sport and are glued to every world cup race, every shredit, and every article that feature their riding and racing heroes. It was no surprise that when Crankworx announced its return to Whistler these two young guns were plotting away to meet their favorite riders. And so, C&C TV was born. Without further ado, please enjoy the burning questions that all 11-year-olds want to ask riders like Miranda Miller, Finn Isles, Bernerd Kerr, Aggy, and more!

A massive thanks to all of the riders that entertained Cleo and Charley throughout Crankworx. They're already looking forward to next year!

Posted In:
Videos Bernard Kerr Finn Iles Gee Atherton Miranda Miller


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
67377 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
60968 views
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
48445 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
42549 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
38813 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
35294 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
29792 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
29282 views

7 Comments

  • 9 1
 Cleo and Charley's ability to produce content that doesn't autoplay is fantastic!
  • 3 1
 I love how 10 yr old Cleo is agreeing with Miranda about life balance. Haha, so good!
  • 3 1
 So good. I wonder where Cleo gets her gift of gab?
  • 3 1
 No kidding!
  • 3 2
 This was so cool. Just turn the phone to landscape and keep doing what you do!
  • 2 0
 Oh man they teed a softball up for Tippie eh lol
  • 3 1
 Everybody dance now





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007997
Mobile Version of Website