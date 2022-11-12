Video: Lookout Wyn—It's C&C TV!

Words: Lacy Kemp

Vide: Cleo Brown & Charley Barrett

Cleo chats with Troy and Bernerd

We all love Wyn TV. In fact, we love it so much that we want Wyn to be the guy covering all the events. He does it best. He asks tough questions, keeps the humor high, and because he is a rider and racer, he can roll with the sport's big dogs.Wyn, unbeknownst to you, you've inspired a future generation of Vloggers that are nipping at your heels to cover events and races. Say hello to C&C TV, brought to you by a couple of ripping 11-year-old girls that want nothing more than to rub elbows with their idols and show that they've got the chops to carry the torch to become future media moguls in mountain biking.Cleo Brown and Charley Barrett are some of Bellingham's most driven up-and-coming mountain bikers. They are true students of the sport and are glued to every world cup race, every shredit, and every article that feature their riding and racing heroes. It was no surprise that when Crankworx announced its return to Whistler these two young guns were plotting away to meet their favorite riders. And so, C&C TV was born. Without further ado, please enjoy the burning questions that all 11-year-olds want to ask riders like Miranda Miller, Finn Isles, Bernerd Kerr, Aggy, and more!A massive thanks to all of the riders that entertained Cleo and Charley throughout Crankworx. They're already looking forward to next year!