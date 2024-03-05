First Look: Look's X-Track Power Meter Pedals Cost a Cool $1,099 USD

Power meter pedals have obvious appeal for a certain type of rider looking to quantify progress and get the most out of their training. They're quick to install and swap between bikes, from race bikes to commuters to indoor trainers. But there are limited options for mountain bikes. The Look X-Track is a new SPD-compatible power meter pedal designed for XC and gravel, with a similar form factor to a classic cageless MTB pedals like Shimano's XTR PD-M9100 or Look's own X-Track Race, with near-identical Q-Factor (width) and stack numbers. That should make it easy to switch between standard pedals and power meter pedals without needing to adjust cleat setup.
The claimed weight is around 100 g more than Shimano's XTR PD-M9100 and 50 g more than Look's X-Track Race Carbon, which isn't enough to notice but might dissuade some XC racers from using them on race day.
Look X-Track Power Details
• SPD-Compatible (Shimano-style cleats)
• Dual-sided or single-side power measurement
• +/- 1% accuracy (claimed)
• 60-hour battery life
• USB-C rechargeable
• Aluminium body, steel axle
• 53 mm Q-Factor
• Claimed weight: 404 g (pair)
• MSRP Single: 749€ / 759 US$ / 674.99£, Dual: 1099€ / 1099 US$ / 999.99£
• lookcycle.com
They have an impressive claimed accuracy of +/- 1%. There is a single-sided version which only has the electronics in the left pedal and the algorithm simply doubles this to estimate total power. The dual-sided version provides more reliable power data, plus left/right balance etc. The 60-hour battery life is impressive, and it's nice to see the near-universal USB-C charging standard being adopted here. Look say they have a proprietary auto-calibration algorithm for quick and easy set-up.How do the X-Track power pedals stack up?
At $1099 for the dual-sided version, the price actually compares well to its main competitors. The Garmin Rally
XC200 dual-sided power meter costs $1,199.99 and the SRM XPower
MTB pedal costs 1,427 € (around $1,548 USD). Garmin claims similar accuracy with longer battery life (120 hours) at the expense of higher weight (448 g). SRM only claim ±2% accuracy and a battery life of up to 30 hours - with a standby power draw of 2-5% per day - and a weight of 392 g. In that context, the X-Track pedals look pretty good. On the other hand, the Favero Assioma Pro MX.2
are much cheaper at 614 € ($667) with similar weight and accuracy claims, but seem to be long term out of stock.
and in the pedal biz favero are also cheaper thank look/garmin/srm
But I can put my pedals on any bike. How many bikes do you have?
$750USD for dual, $500 for single.
(another great price point) but have no personal experience with it. Time for prices to come down just like they did with the road/gravel market.
LOL, say what? The days of being forced to buy power meters have never started.
Who the f*ck, other then the most serious competitive mountain bikers, needs power meters anyway?
Just go out, ride your bike, and have some fun. Nobody cares about your power output.
To OPs point, until quite recently, if you wanted any sort of power meter it was $1k+ which is very expensive.
It's not all about you
I have 3 bikes with three different power meters. That would be $380 x3.
I’ll keep my power meter on my cranks, thanks.
Bravo Look!!
Something that I can put flats and clips onto the axle with ease.
The flats have to be DMR vaults
The clips have to be Hope union gravity
I also need Hope then to copy the Vault pedal to make life easier and make the standard hope pins more durable.
And can I have a strain gauge added to the crank axle as a back up and to let me know the losses between the pedal and the axle.
Hope make hubs, so can I have a sensor there too.
And I want the pedals for £350 max all in.
I dont want much, but I dont want look pedals....