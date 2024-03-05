First Look: Look's X-Track Power Meter Pedals Cost a Cool $1,099 USD

Power meter pedals have obvious appeal for a certain type of rider looking to quantify progress and get the most out of their training. They're quick to install and swap between bikes, from race bikes to commuters to indoor trainers. But there are limited options for mountain bikes. The Look X-Track is a new SPD-compatible power meter pedal designed for XC and gravel, with a similar form factor to a classic cageless MTB pedals like Shimano's XTR PD-M9100 or Look's own X-Track Race, with near-identical Q-Factor (width) and stack numbers. That should make it easy to switch between standard pedals and power meter pedals without needing to adjust cleat setup.

The claimed weight is around 100 g more than Shimano's XTR PD-M9100 and 50 g more than Look's X-Track Race Carbon, which isn't enough to notice but might dissuade some XC racers from using them on race day.
Look X-Track Power Details

• SPD-Compatible (Shimano-style cleats)
• Dual-sided or single-side power measurement
• +/- 1% accuracy (claimed)
• 60-hour battery life
• USB-C rechargeable
• Aluminium body, steel axle
• 53 mm Q-Factor
• Claimed weight: 404 g (pair)
• MSRP Single: 749€ / 759 US$ / 674.99£, Dual: 1099€ / 1099 US$ / 999.99£
lookcycle.com


photo

They have an impressive claimed accuracy of +/- 1%. There is a single-sided version which only has the electronics in the left pedal and the algorithm simply doubles this to estimate total power. The dual-sided version provides more reliable power data, plus left/right balance etc. The 60-hour battery life is impressive, and it's nice to see the near-universal USB-C charging standard being adopted here. Look say they have a proprietary auto-calibration algorithm for quick and easy set-up.

How do the X-Track power pedals stack up?

At $1099 for the dual-sided version, the price actually compares well to its main competitors. The Garmin Rally XC200 dual-sided power meter costs $1,199.99 and the SRM XPower MTB pedal costs 1,427 € (around $1,548 USD). Garmin claims similar accuracy with longer battery life (120 hours) at the expense of higher weight (448 g). SRM only claim ±2% accuracy and a battery life of up to 30 hours - with a standby power draw of 2-5% per day - and a weight of 392 g. In that context, the X-Track pedals look pretty good. On the other hand, the Favero Assioma Pro MX.2 are much cheaper at 614 € ($667) with similar weight and accuracy claims, but seem to be long term out of stock.



  • 54 1
 I’m sure it’s complicated… but power meters seem like something that should be cheaper by now.
  • 31 1
 same goes for bikes.
  • 16 1
 I don't need a screen to tell me how much I'm suffering.
  • 6 0
 @racecase: It isn't about you. It is about how much your poor and expensive pedals are suffering.
  • 1 1
 they are. crank/side ones are super cheap (4iii, inpeak, stages)
and in the pedal biz favero are also cheaper thank look/garmin/srm
  • 2 0
 Stages or 4iii arms are waaaaay cheaper.
  • 1 0
 Crank and spindle mount are cheaper

But I can put my pedals on any bike. How many bikes do you have?
  • 1 0
 I thought cars would last longer and get better MPG's by 2024 as well.
  • 1 0
 @wyorider: The main advantage of pedal power meters is swapping between bikes. I have some Rally XC I swap between my gravel and XC bikes from time to time.
  • 27 0
 Will this make me go faster on my on my $20k ebike mounted on a $1400 kashima coated bike rack
  • 4 0
 It could help, but probably wont since it has a inherent weight penalty Atleast you will have a lightweight wallet
  • 1 0
 Yes, Definetly this product is Made for you...
  • 1 0
 It'll show you how few watts you add to your propulsion....
  • 2 0
 The geometry on your bike rack is already out dated.
  • 14 0
 Price does not compare to the Favero Assioma Pro MX.
$750USD for dual, $500 for single.
  • 7 0
 The days of being forced to buy overpriced mtb power meters are over. For $380 the Sigeyi AXO is a spider-based dual-sided PM compatible with pretty much any existing crankset you have (Shimano, Raceface, 3 bolt SRAM, 8 bolt SRAM, Eewings, etc). Buy a 104BCD chainring & you are good to go. In a much more safe location than pedals, can throw a bash guard on your bike to protect it even more. Super accurate, cheap enough to buy two of them, put one on each bike & still be under these PM pedals that break any time you pedal strike a rock. I have a Quarq power meter spider that required the XX1 crank arms to work on one bike & a Sigeyi Axo on another & the data seems spot on. I hear the XCADEY works as well
(another great price point) but have no personal experience with it. Time for prices to come down just like they did with the road/gravel market.
  • 4 14
flag WhateverBikes (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 "The days of being forced to buy overpriced mtb power meters are over."

LOL, say what? The days of being forced to buy power meters have never started.
Who the f*ck, other then the most serious competitive mountain bikers, needs power meters anyway?

Just go out, ride your bike, and have some fun. Nobody cares about your power output.
  • 5 0
 @WhateverBikes: plenty of folks care about their power output, its not about sharing it with others its about training more efficiently. Just because you have no interest doesnt mean you should be wildly dismissive of anyone who is.

To OPs point, until quite recently, if you wanted any sort of power meter it was $1k+ which is very expensive.
  • 2 0
 @WhateverBikes: "just ride your bike" is great for some. But even my girlfriend, with her tiny power output, benefits from a proper training plan. Helps her to be able to do bigger and more fun rides at a faster pace

It's not all about you
  • 1 0
 On the other hand, these pedals can swap to any bike. That $380 Sigeyi only fits one bike at a time.

I have 3 bikes with three different power meters. That would be $380 x3.
  • 7 0
 $1100 pedals with sensitive electronics, better hope you don’t clip a pedal.

I’ll keep my power meter on my cranks, thanks.
  • 1 0
 Curious about durability of power meters on MTBs as well. Specially pedal power meters but even the crank ones.
  • 1 0
 Considering the amount of material I (and probably most of us) remove from our cranks by JRA, I wonder how long these remain accurate. Not saying I have a better solution for those who really need to measure these metrics, but for me personally, pedaling is one but definitely not the only way I propel my bike.
  • 1 1
 ive heard that crank power meters realeased in last few years are incredibly innaccurate
  • 1 0
 @vinay: I would suspect drifting accuracy would come from calibration issue inherent to the sensors and not a few gouges on the other side of the pedal eyelet
  • 1 0
 @Ignaciosc22: Only Shimano
  • 1 0
 Not 1 for 1, but the Vector 3 on my road bike has survived crashes, being completely submerged multiple times, and racing BWR. They still work fantastic roughly 40,000 miles later.
  • 4 0
 Much cleaner and potentially more accurate than current method of, how much food will it take to feel whole again
  • 2 0
 But significantly less delicious. I’m quite happy to use the pasta meter as well.
  • 3 1
 The Robin Hood of pedals, only steal the ones that can afford it...
Bravo Look!! Wink
  • 1 0
 I am waiting for the next gen where they will track your body weight and heart rate. Because we know every dad bod dentist needs that.
  • 3 0
 Favero Assioma pro MX or bust
  • 1 0
 If I dropped a grand on these, I bet I'd bash the pedals on a rock 20 min into the first ride. Pedal power meters for mtb is a tough sell. . .
  • 6 3
 No, thanks.
  • 1 0
 Imagine these strapped to some Ti 5 dev cranks and you smash some rocks on your first ride.
  • 1 0
 So now I have to remember to charge my derailleur, seat post and PEDALS? What's next charging my helmet for AI music???
  • 2 0
 I am actually charging my Lumos helmet right now.
  • 1 0
 Swipe to shift.
  • 1 0
 I have a taillight in my helmet I charge weekly.
  • 3 6
 I really want some power meter pedals. I am fine if they are 2 or 3 % accuracy as my power wont be that accurately delivered.
Something that I can put flats and clips onto the axle with ease.
The flats have to be DMR vaults
The clips have to be Hope union gravity
I also need Hope then to copy the Vault pedal to make life easier and make the standard hope pins more durable.
And can I have a strain gauge added to the crank axle as a back up and to let me know the losses between the pedal and the axle.
Hope make hubs, so can I have a sensor there too.

And I want the pedals for £350 max all in.

I dont want much, but I dont want look pedals....
  • 2 1
 Would love to know their profit margins on these. Must be insane.
  • 5 0
 Depending in how they filed their R&D for these, profit margins could be insanely small (or negative) for a while.
  • 1 0
 $1100 for pedals lmao….wait, I have eewings….DOHHH
  • 1 0
 better not hit that rock!!!!
  • 1 1
 This is absolute silly-sauce, folks need to find better things to obsess about then performance minutae.
  • 1 0
 ‘Cool’
Below threshold threads are hidden







