First Look: Look's X-Track Power Meter Pedals Cost a Cool $1,099 USD

Power meter pedals have obvious appeal for a certain type of rider looking to quantify progress and get the most out of their training. They're quick to install and swap between bikes, from race bikes to commuters to indoor trainers. But there are limited options for mountain bikes. The Look X-Track is a new SPD-compatible power meter pedal designed for XC and gravel, with a similar form factor to a classic cageless MTB pedals like Shimano's XTR PD-M9100 or Look's own X-Track Race, with near-identical Q-Factor (width) and stack numbers. That should make it easy to switch between standard pedals and power meter pedals without needing to adjust cleat setup.



The claimed weight is around 100 g more than Shimano's XTR PD-M9100 and 50 g more than Look's X-Track Race Carbon, which isn't enough to notice but might dissuade some XC racers from using them on race day.



Look X-Track Power Details



• SPD-Compatible (Shimano-style cleats)

• Dual-sided or single-side power measurement

• +/- 1% accuracy (claimed)

• 60-hour battery life

• USB-C rechargeable

• Aluminium body, steel axle

• 53 mm Q-Factor

• Claimed weight: 404 g (pair)

• MSRP Single: 749€ / 759 US$ / 674.99£, Dual: 1099€ / 1099 US$ / 999.99£

