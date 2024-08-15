LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System

While at the Bielsko-Biała World Cup earlier this year, I stumbled upon something rare: a truly novel idea. This is a fundamental rethinking of one of the key elements of how we drive a bicycle, via a novel rear hub design. LoopsDrive is the brain child of Mariusz Kozak, the founder and engineer behind Soul-Kozak, a Polish hub manufacturer. In principle, LoopsDrive turns the rear wheel via tension, as opposed to the compression clutch used by all other hub designs. This drive mechanism relies on an exposed large-diameter drive ring with many teeth getting pulled by composite loops mounted to the cassette. These loops could be made of any high tensile strength fiber, such as dyneema, kevlar, or even carbon fiber. They have also created working prototypes using metal chain links as the tension members, as proof of concept.
The purported benefits to the LoopsDrive system are many, but break down into three main categories: lower drag, lower weight, and greater durability.
What you see here is a simple proof of concept, but it hardly tells the full story. The LoopsDrive patent allows for myriad configurations of the system, with over 100 permutations available to the end consumer to satisfy a given need. The toothed clutch material can be changed, the points of engagement, the loop material, the overall diameter of the drive mechanism, so on and so forth. Of course, in order to achieve any of these variables, the base system does have to be established - AKA a new standard.
Though adopting any sort of new standard is anathema to most people who've been in this industry for some time, Mariusz is making the argument for just one more. He holds a separate patent for something called StandardOne, which is essentially an octagonal end cap, with an identical axle width used between the front and rear wheels. The octagonal outer shape increases the hub's stiffness, as the shape references a mirrored fitment in the fork or frame.
All in all, the pitch is compelling, but adoption will prove to be the hurdle. I could see some wheel brands licensing the LoopsDrive concept, as it really can reduce the system weight and offer some novel benefits. SystemOne's requirement of special fork and frame fitment seems like a tall order to me, considering how entrenched our current standards are, but you never know.
For those interested in following along, you can keep up via the Soul-Kozak
and LoopsDrive
Instagram accounts.
Now, that said I can see some big benefits to this as well. Not the least of which is the potential for a much more robust torque interface. It would also be possible to very easily add offset pawls to allow for extremely quick engagement.
I'm currently unconvinced but intrigued.
Also, how does this open system deal with mud and abrasive dust? That’s often an argument for sealed gearboxes vs open derailleur systems; this hub design seems to take a proven sealed system in the opposite direction.
in all seriousness, that looks cool