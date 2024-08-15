Powered by Outside

LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System

Aug 15, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
I'm not sure why, but the drive direction of this demo sample is reversed. It still shows how things work in a general sense.

While at the Bielsko-Biała World Cup earlier this year, I stumbled upon something rare: a truly novel idea. This is a fundamental rethinking of one of the key elements of how we drive a bicycle, via a novel rear hub design. LoopsDrive is the brain child of Mariusz Kozak, the founder and engineer behind Soul-Kozak, a Polish hub manufacturer. In principle, LoopsDrive turns the rear wheel via tension, as opposed to the compression clutch used by all other hub designs. This drive mechanism relies on an exposed large-diameter drive ring with many teeth getting pulled by composite loops mounted to the cassette. These loops could be made of any high tensile strength fiber, such as dyneema, kevlar, or even carbon fiber. They have also created working prototypes using metal chain links as the tension members, as proof of concept.

photo
This Garbaruk cassette was made to the LoopsDrive standard.
photo
Allowing it to drive the external tension mechanism.

The purported benefits to the LoopsDrive system are many, but break down into three main categories: lower drag, lower weight, and greater durability.

LoopsDrive

by dariodigiulio
Views: 1,548    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


What you see here is a simple proof of concept, but it hardly tells the full story. The LoopsDrive patent allows for myriad configurations of the system, with over 100 permutations available to the end consumer to satisfy a given need. The toothed clutch material can be changed, the points of engagement, the loop material, the overall diameter of the drive mechanism, so on and so forth. Of course, in order to achieve any of these variables, the base system does have to be established - AKA a new standard.

Though adopting any sort of new standard is anathema to most people who've been in this industry for some time, Mariusz is making the argument for just one more. He holds a separate patent for something called StandardOne, which is essentially an octagonal end cap, with an identical axle width used between the front and rear wheels. The octagonal outer shape increases the hub's stiffness, as the shape references a mirrored fitment in the fork or frame.

photo
The StandardOne interface.
photo
Possibly my favorite logo in the bike industry.
photo
20mm thru-axle for extra beef.

All in all, the pitch is compelling, but adoption will prove to be the hurdle. I could see some wheel brands licensing the LoopsDrive concept, as it really can reduce the system weight and offer some novel benefits. SystemOne's requirement of special fork and frame fitment seems like a tall order to me, considering how entrenched our current standards are, but you never know.

photo
Even the relatively simple Soul-Kozak hubs are unique and ingenious.
photo
They use magnetic repulsion to replace the spring force that keeps the drive ring engaged.


For those interested in following along, you can keep up via the Soul-Kozak and LoopsDrive Instagram accounts.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Drivetrain Loopsdrive


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
220 articles
Report
16 Comments
  • 23 0
 hubba hubba. looks cool but cleaning mud out of that thing would be a-pawling.
  • 1 4
 Same as your current cassette?
  • 4 0
 @fabwizard: current cassette doesn't have tiny loops hooking onto tiny teeth
  • 4 0
 @fabwizard: Not really. Now, this is just initial conjecture and playing devil's advocate but on a cassette the chain is more-or-less fully engaged with the teeth with little movement except on initial engagement and shifting. On this, the "pawls" are sliding over the teeth any time the bike is in motion and the rider is not pedaling. It won't take long for some grit to really start taking its toll on that.

Now, that said I can see some big benefits to this as well. Not the least of which is the potential for a much more robust torque interface. It would also be possible to very easily add offset pawls to allow for extremely quick engagement.

I'm currently unconvinced but intrigued.
  • 4 0
 Neat, but I can’t help but feel like this is a solution in search of a problem.

Also, how does this open system deal with mud and abrasive dust? That’s often an argument for sealed gearboxes vs open derailleur systems; this hub design seems to take a proven sealed system in the opposite direction.
  • 2 0
 No play is going to develop over time with the smaller diameter? Grit isn't going to get in there and affect the spinning? What supposedly makes it more reliable than already reliable hubs?
  • 3 0
 if there is one more thing we needed in wheels/hubs, it's another standard!

in all seriousness, that looks cool
  • 1 0
 Let me comment unhelpful and possibly inappropriate things on the electric shoe!!! Also this thing is gonna look sweet on my Back to the Future 3 Time Train themed bike build.
  • 3 0
 We gotta get rid of the make sure the press release is on Outside so we cant get wrecked in the comments loop hole.
  • 2 0
 This is pretty cool! Would be interesting to see if this goes anywhere and how durable it will actually be.
  • 2 0
 Would you add a second loop to at least have back up if one fails.
  • 2 0
 Nevermind saw the three loops in video on second view
  • 1 0
 Seriously. Can we get a much better explanatory video and put it towards the top of the article.
  • 1 0
 @alexsin: the last video at the bottom of the article better shows what's going on.
  • 2 0
 Very interesting and simple.
  • 1 0
 Purple anodised aluminium is my kyrptonite.







