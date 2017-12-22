VIDEOS

Heavy Clips in the Loose Riders 2017 Mashup - Video

Dec 22, 2017
by loose riders  
Loose Riders 2017 - Mashup #3

by LooseRiders
Views: 6,458    Faves: 66    Comments: 0


Our last mashup of 2017.

The whole Loose Riders family smashed it all year long, this is just a tiny fragment to give you an idea what Loose Riders is all about.

Riding fast, having fun and getting loose! Expect a heavy mix of riding from our local Loose Riders chapters Limburg, Finland, Christchurch, Nottingham, North East England and one of our newest chapters: the smooth operators from Whistler.

It wouldn't be a Loose Riders mashup without some fire from our Global team riders, so we threw in some heavy clips from Damon Iwanaga, Joel Anderson, Nico Vink, Kristof Lenssens, Antoine Buffart, Reece Potter, Alexis D'heer, Loose Youth's whip machine Noah Schweizer and last but not least some jungle rumbling from the Ronny Racing squad.


Loose Riders Limburg's Vince Moonen


Rob Gardner on Ben Brakenridge's tail. Loose Riders Whistler

mud party in the jungle

Ronny Racing madness in the jungle of Cikole, Indonesia

Sending it

Damon Iwanaga sending it in Yerington, Nevada.


Follow us on social media for more daily loose riding:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/looseriders
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/looseriders

http://www.loose-riders.com

26 Comments

  • + 21
 umm..kinda..SICK!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 13
 Seems like the countries that have the raddest videos all have paid for health care.
  • + 4
 Yep, the good old NHS, putting right peoples heroic foolishness since 1948 Smile
  • + 1
 That's actually an interesting point- never thought about that haha
  • + 4
 That felt old school and new....with a rocking song for accompaniment!!! Well done lads! Gotta see that one a few more times.
  • + 6
 Loose as f**k, love it
  • + 5
 FOR FOUR DAMN MINUTES I FELT YOUNG AGAIN!!!!! thankyou......
  • + 4
 FINALLY! Back to old school free-riding.
  • + 3
 It never left but its good to see an edit capturing that feeling. That was really entertaining.
  • + 4
 Gotta love the dirt lip grind there towards the end
  • + 2
 So like how do they not ummm die
when they crash like that? This hits look so brutal
  • + 3
 Good stuff!
  • + 3
 Well done .. Superb edit
  • + 3
 Gimme more !
  • + 2
 STOKE!
  • + 1
 That indonesian mud sliding looked sick.
  • + 1
 Nope doesn't look like anyone was having any fun
  • + 2
 Great video!!
  • + 2
 Yeah damon!
  • + 2
 That is sooo good!
  • + 2
 Love it...more please.
  • + 1
 That was off it!
  • + 1
 Very Fun looking.
  • + 1
 Yeahh get loose
  • + 1
 Holy crap that Mx boost!
  • - 1
 Where is Andreu Lacondeguy ?!

