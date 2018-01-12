Must Watch: Nico Vink's End of Year Roundup is Nothing Short of Epic



Video by



Nico Vink is a man that doesn't really need an introduction. He kills it on anything with two wheels, he's one of the best trail builders on the planet and he is without a doubt one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. We decided it was time to pay tribute to what he's best known for: his style on the bike. After travelling pretty much all year, the Belgian native collected some mesmerising footage along the way.



Video by ShapeRideShoot Nico Vink is a man that doesn't really need an introduction. He kills it on anything with two wheels, he's one of the best trail builders on the planet and he is without a doubt one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. We decided it was time to pay tribute to what he's best known for: his style on the bike. After travelling pretty much all year, the Belgian native collected some mesmerising footage along the way.

Photo credit: Eric Palmer





Nico hitting the monster jumps at Loose Fest like it's a set of BMX trails, is nothing but breathtaking. Every year the jumps get bigger and better, we can't wait what he has in store for us in 2018! Photo credit: Eric Palmer





Bike park laps before things got serious at Loose Fest. Photo credit: Eric Palmer





Hitting the massive step up at Loose Fest. Just look at the size of that jump. Photo credit: Ian Lean





Vink and Vinny T blasting the hero dirt at Bike Park Cikole, Indonesia. Photo credit: Mike Sakas





Big berm transfer at bike park Cikole, Indonesia. Photo credit: Mike Sakas





Build it. Ride it with style. The Vink Line in Bike Park Chatel is epic. If you plan on riding one bike park in Europe in 2018, we suggest you choose Chatel. Photo credit: Shaperideshoot



