Must Watch: Nico Vink's End of Year Roundup is Nothing Short of Epic

Jan 12, 2018
by loose riders  
VINK 2017

by LooseRiders
Video by ShapeRideShoot

Nico Vink is a man that doesn't really need an introduction. He kills it on anything with two wheels, he's one of the best trail builders on the planet and he is without a doubt one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. We decided it was time to pay tribute to what he's best known for: his style on the bike. After travelling pretty much all year, the Belgian native collected some mesmerising footage along the way.

Photo credit: Eric Palmer

loosefest 2017 by eric palmer
Nico hitting the monster jumps at Loose Fest like it's a set of BMX trails, is nothing but breathtaking. Every year the jumps get bigger and better, we can't wait what he has in store for us in 2018! Photo credit: Eric Palmer

Bike park laps before things got serious at Loose Fest. Photo credit: Eric Palmer

sending the final step up at Loose Fest
Hitting the massive step up at Loose Fest. Just look at the size of that jump. Photo credit: Ian Lean

Vink and Vinny T blasting the hero dirt in Cikole
Vink and Vinny T blasting the hero dirt at Bike Park Cikole, Indonesia. Photo credit: Mike Sakas

By Mike Sakas
Big berm transfer at bike park Cikole, Indonesia. Photo credit: Mike Sakas

Build it. Ride it with style. The Vink Line in Bike Park Chatel is epic. If you plan on riding one bike park in Europe in 2018, we suggest you choose Chatel. Photo credit: Shaperideshoot

Pure style. Photo credit: Shaperideshoot

Instagram: @vinknico @looseriders @shaperideshoot @bikeonscott

30 Comments

  • + 22
 Shout out to all the people stuck at work like myself who is fucking pumped after watching it but can't do much more than pop shovit the wheels on the bottom of their chair!
  • + 16
 So much airtime, they should name a bird after him.
  • + 9
 i like the part with the berm.
  • + 8
 I liked the part where he was in the air.
  • + 1
 I laughed out loud when I saw this, in appreciation. Then I watched the video. Seriously, those berms.
  • + 1
 The part with the whip.
  • + 5
 I like the bit where he did all the things. Love that he's killing it in just regular Vans.
  • + 1
 I was fortunate to follow Nico on Serpentine and Cha-Nada in Chatel. I have never ridden that trail so hard and with so much flow then I did when I followed Nico he instantly improves your bike skills. He is also so humble and nice to everybody, great guy!
  • + 4
 Jan 12 and we already have the best vid of the year!
  • + 4
 The manual made me feel so warm inside...
  • + 3
 Few things beat a nice manual =)
I'd rather watch a video with a bunch of manuals on the trails rather than lots of very complicated tricks in a setup jump!
  • + 1
 My Gawd. When being alive and retaining function of your legs is a testament to your skill. He goes Biggly. Real big. The biggest!
  • + 3
 He should try riding in a wingsuit
  • + 1
 Nico is the king.. he built what, around 80% of the stuff ridden in that video? Builder/shredders get so much more respect in my books.
  • + 3
 Guess a Scott can take a hit.
  • + 1
 Just look at how he's holding his left grip in that last pic >.
  • + 1
 Well, I gave an attempt to do the hand "okay" emoji but it failed epically
  • + 1
 That stuff is pretty cool but the 'Resolutions' video is a little better
  • + 1
 How does he fly with balls that big ??
  • + 1
 Nicole Vink goes bigger than you.
  • + 1
 End of year round up on January 12th? Over achiever
  • + 1
 Ladies and Gentlemen...... THE SHREDMINATOR!!!
  • + 0
 Now that was a "Must Watch"
Nicko Vink flies like a bat out of HELLL!, said it in a very manly, husky voice.
  • + 2
 Woooo RAD!!!
  • + 1
 I feel woefully inadequate as a mountain biker after watching this.
  • + 1
 New definition of going deep! Do you even send it?
  • + 2
 That was so damn good!
  • + 1
 Geil
  • + 1
 holy smokes, AIR VINK
  • + 1
 the MAN!!!

