Video: Getting Loose at the Birell BikeFest 2019

As every year, a lot of people from all around Europe are coming to western Slovakia to visit the biggest bike event in Central Europe, the Bikefest. We were no exception. Bikefest is located in Kalnica, a small town situated approximately 100 km north of Bratislava, Slovakia´s capital city. Despite this bike park is one of the smallest around with only one single lift, this place has it all. Rough trails, flowy trails and airlines at the top and slopestyle course, asphalt pump tracks and dirt jumps at the bottom. You will always find what you are looking for.Bikefest is all about fun. This 3-day festival is filled up with numerous events, testing bikes from various companies, good food and live music every night. No matter if you are a racer, freerider on just someone who comes to enjoy the show, good times are guaranteed here!On Saturday evening when the dual slalom was on fire, we teamed up with bikes and a film crew and went for a quick private session on the upper part of airline. No big deal, just hitting jumps, cutting corners and having a good time with friends.Big up to Bikepark Kalnica Crew for keeping this place in mint condition and to be so welcoming every time we come here!Til next year Bikefest!