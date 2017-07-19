Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Loosefest 2017 - Day One Madness and Course Walk with Vink
Jul 19, 2017
by
Eric Palmer
Course Walk with Vink
Nico Vink walks down the massive line at Loosefest and explains what it's like to fly over some of the biggest jumps in the world!
Day One Madness
Monster step-down at the top of the course
Ratboy sends it.
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
kev1n
(20 mins ago)
So stoked for josh, looks like he's having the time of his life out there. Amazing how massive but well built those jumps are
[Reply]
+ 1
anchoricex
(0 mins ago)
this this this. seriously leaving DH racing to come do this, I can tell he's been working on his whip! Nico you da bess for extending the invite to the Rat!
[Reply]
+ 3
nsteele
(24 mins ago)
"Just to keep it safe for everyone..." uh huh.
[Reply]
+ 1
dingus
(5 mins ago)
I like how you're two 23-24 meter gaps into the track before things get serious.
[Reply]
+ 1
Med0c
(12 mins ago)
Yeah thank you boys !!!! Because of you I say fuck of to my boss and I'm going to Chatel riding some jumps.
[Reply]
+ 2
AdamOdh
(21 mins ago)
Next - Claudio Preview
[Reply]
