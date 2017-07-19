VIDEOS

Loosefest 2017 - Day One Madness and Course Walk with Vink

Jul 19, 2017
by Eric Palmer  
Course Walk with Vink


Nico Vink walks down the massive line at Loosefest and explains what it's like to fly over some of the biggest jumps in the world!


Day One Madness



Loosefest 2017
Monster step-down at the top of the course

Loosefest 2017 Preview - Catching Up With Nico Vink
Ratboy sends it.

Loosefest 2017


6 Comments

  • + 3
 So stoked for josh, looks like he's having the time of his life out there. Amazing how massive but well built those jumps are
  • + 1
 this this this. seriously leaving DH racing to come do this, I can tell he's been working on his whip! Nico you da bess for extending the invite to the Rat!
  • + 3
 "Just to keep it safe for everyone..." uh huh.
  • + 1
 I like how you're two 23-24 meter gaps into the track before things get serious.
  • + 1
 Yeah thank you boys !!!! Because of you I say fuck of to my boss and I'm going to Chatel riding some jumps.
  • + 2
 Next - Claudio Preview Big Grin

Post a Comment



