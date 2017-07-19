Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Loosefest 2017 First Sends - Bigger Than Big - Video
Jul 19, 2017 at 7:17
Jul 19, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Nico Vink and Kristoff don't hold back when it comes to building, and jumping, large piles of dirt. Loosefest is a prime example of what they prefer to ride and for 2017 it looks like the line is setup perfectly.
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
ridersmitty
(30 mins ago)
Watching them warm up and send things kind of awkwardly at first makes it more comprehensible, and when you realize that they're human, the jumps look even that much bigger. Damn!
[Reply]
+ 2
maxnomas
(37 mins ago)
This made me feel I was there.. got nervous and all haha
[Reply]
+ 1
panchocampbell
(28 mins ago)
bigger than big seems about right!!! congrats to all the lads riding these giants!!
[Reply]
+ 2
ionn
(32 mins ago)
Stressfull to say the least
[Reply]
+ 1
Lagr1980
(0 mins ago)
Would that be a 26er V10 ??
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(15 mins ago)
can there be a radar gun between jumps? Looks like they are rolling
[Reply]
+ 1
albrow22
(7 mins ago)
braaaap!!!!!!!
[Reply]
