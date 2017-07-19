Loosefest 2017 First Sends - Bigger Than Big - Video

Jul 19, 2017 at 7:17
Jul 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Nico Vink and Kristoff don't hold back when it comes to building, and jumping, large piles of dirt. Loosefest is a prime example of what they prefer to ride and for 2017 it looks like the line is setup perfectly.
7 Comments

  • + 2
 Watching them warm up and send things kind of awkwardly at first makes it more comprehensible, and when you realize that they're human, the jumps look even that much bigger. Damn!
  • + 2
 This made me feel I was there.. got nervous and all haha
  • + 1
 bigger than big seems about right!!! congrats to all the lads riding these giants!!
  • + 2
 Stressfull to say the least
  • + 1
 Would that be a 26er V10 ??
  • + 1
 can there be a radar gun between jumps? Looks like they are rolling
  • + 1
 braaaap!!!!!!!

