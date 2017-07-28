Loosefest 2017 Highlights Insanity - Video

Jul 28, 2017 at 16:02
Jul 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
So you thought you'd seen it all? Loosefest 2017 raised the bar to a whole new level again. Sit back and enjoy six minutes of mind blowing insanity at the worlds gnarliest event.
5 Comments

  • + 1
 Bas looked the most comfortable on those massive jumps. Love fest, and I actually really love dirt biking but I kinda would love this event more sans dirtbikes. Oh well, it's still top notch shit. Guess Rat was only there testing the jumps out?
  • + 4
 You know is huge when three riders train are all in the air at the same jump
  • + 1
 Havent seen Benderoni in a while!
  • + 1
 More of this shit all the time please!!!
  • + 2
 Loose AFest!

