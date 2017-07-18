Loosefest 2017 Preview - Catching Up With Nico Vink





Loosefest 2017 Teaser









Loosefest 2017 Warm-Up Session









We're here at Bike Park Ferme Libert to catch up with course builder and all time shredder Nico Vink to see how the final touches are going for the most insane week of riding some of the worlds biggest dirt jumps.



A few changes and additions have made things look even crazier than before and it looks like we're in for an amazing week of riding.



Lines like Loosefest don't exist anywhere else, so it's the only time of year anyone can ride jumps this big and even to the best they never get any less scary.





Dirt Art—Bottom hip's lip has moved back.





They're pretty shocking when you look at them, they're so intimidating. — Nico Vink



This makes the appeal even bigger for riders wanting to see and try it for themselves. "I think most of them are just keen to ride the line. They heard stories of it being big, but it's actually super good, but scary as well. A lot of them doubt, but usually, when they show up they get it."



Many of the worlds best riders make it out every year and this year is no different, even a few new faces have popped up and can't wait for the riding to start! Even the peoples' champ, dirt bike wildman, Tyler Bereman, is coming straight from X-Games to shred with the boys again.













I'm super happy with the turn out this year like I always tried, for example, to get Bryceland here and he finally made it over. One of my favorite riders by far, so it's cool to see him here. — Nico Vink



Working on lines this scale is a feat on its own, most trail spots could probably be made out of the dirt from one landing, but experience, friends, big machinery, and lots of passion gets the job done! Refreshing the line is a huge task, but you need something new/different to keep the regulars on their toes. Some changes have been made and lots of fun additions on the bike park line have made it way more fun to warm up.





Make it perfect!









It took us like over a week to make it look like it is now... we moved the bottom lip for the last hip out, so it's bigger because we were breaking into that. We keep trying to step it up, it gets harder. It's not that easy to go bigger, it takes time. This year we'll do it basic and go slightly bigger. — Nico Vink































Dirt Art.



Lots of riders have arrived already and lots more are coming over the next few days, it's looking like it will be another jaw dropping week of riding!



