Details Announced for Loosefest XL 2019

Jun 19, 2019
by Eric Palmer  
First day full moon and the LOOSEFEST creator playing on his artwork Not a bad way to start the week
Nico blasting the first hit in 2016
Loosefest is back in Malmedy for 2019 at BikePark Ferme Libert from the 18th to 21st July and Nico has some plans to make it bigger and better for everyone! The OG Nico Vink is back in Belgium preparing for 2019 Loosefest XL and as always, he has some even more massive jumps planned for the line and this year promises to be bigger than ever!
Loosefest 2017
Sam getting it sideways and upside down!
leaning her over amp grabbing the fender

Nico has not only got plans for the big dogs, but he's also got a few ideas to make it more fun for the spectators. "This year I also want to involve the spectators more. We'll do a spectator whip off jam, and a couple of extra challenges in the park. I'm also building some new features in the park for everyone to enjoy. "

Huge Whip
Nico showing the guys how it's done
Watching these guys whip this big never gets boring
Tom and Joel trains just got more rowdy as the week went on. Tom looking at Joel mid flip and almost landing together.
Tight trains and flips... YES Please!

Nico started the first edition of Loosefest back in 2014. He is the most humble guy and was never chasing the idea of the event getting loads of attention. He just wanted to build big jumps and ride them with his Friends / The Fest Crew.

Bas was oozing style on all of the jumps
More airtime means more crazy shapes & Baz isn't scared to throw his bike around over these beasts
Antoine Boulard was making all sorts of crazy shapes all over the place.

At first, they only had the first three hits. It's only from the second edition that the 90 feet step-down and the last hip jump were added.
The first year the last of the three pack was bigger than the first. The line was rideable, but it didn't flow that well.
A few tweaks were needed, so the first and the second set were made bigger and the third a bit smaller. Since then jumps have been growing slowly every year.

Sam Reynolds was absolutely killing it going so much higher than everyone and sideways and upside down. Not actually sure how he got some of these whips back without a throttle
Blasting off

The first year, riders were blown away by the size of the jumps. They still are now, but everyone knows its been ridden before and it flows and every other year people are looking more comfortable on them.

Nico getting some flyer miles into the sunset on the last session
The step down is definitely one of the scariest things on course such a blind run in but Bas still manages to squeeze some style in there.
The drop off the step down, so fast and blind

To build massive jumps, you need a spot with a good gradient and for the owner to be fine with you making 6 to 10m piles of dirt on their property. Nico mentioned that working with JD (the bikepark owner) was smooth sailing. He just asked JD if he could build some big jumps on his property and he was apparently super keen. Usually, people are keen at first but then when they see the size of the piles and the amount of dirt that's needed they start to get worried.

"JD was more like, do you need more dirt? Next year we make it bigger? He's been super supportive from day 1." - Nico

It s nearly impossible to capture all of Tyler Bereman s awesomeness in one frame. The man knows how to make throwing a bike around look good
Tyler Being Tyler, turnup boss!
Loosefest 2017
Goodtimes for everyone at Loosefest & we're only going bigger

Loosefest is going XL this year, after seeing those jumps in person, it's hard to imagine how to go any bigger, but Nico always has a plan! "My plan is to build transfer landings on the first and second set of the line so we can go slightly bigger if we get comfortable on the line. It will be super rad to see people transfer left to right. I'll also build a new trick step up for those who want to get extra wild."

Whips for tits
The boys absorbing Nico s amazing creations
Everyone helping to keep the line fresh

So there will be lots of new additions this year for everyone and as always Nico has found a way to make these beasts even bigger, so you definitely don't want to miss out on this one! Not only the huge jumps to look forward to, Nico has big friends too and the rider list is looking absolutely amazing!

Rider List:
- Andreu Lacondeguy (CAT)
- Kurt Sorge (CAN)
- Graham Aggasiz (CAN)
- Makken Mads Haugen
- Vinny T (FR)
- Sam Reynolds (UK)
- Clemens Kaudela (AUT)
- Bas v Steenbergen (CAN)
- Tom v Steenbergen (CAN)
- Tom Reynolds (UK)
- Remy Morton (AUS)
- Jordie Lunn (CAN)
- Adolf Silva (CAT)
- Ethan Nell (USA)
- DJ Brandt (USA)
- Jaxson Riddle (USA)
- Nico Vink (BEL)
- Oscar Harnstrom (SVE)
- Alex Volokhov (CAN)
- Damon Iwanaga (USA)
- Conor Macfarlane (NZ)
- William Robert (FR)
- Gilles De Jong (Bel)
- Kade Edwards
- Kaos Seagrave
- Brendog

Edgar Torronteras dropped in for a day and shredded with the boys destroyed everything and was out.
Bikepark lines for some midday fun!

The constant progression and build perfection that Nico strives for is the only way an event like this can work, with the support of his family, friends and partnered brands. We can't wait to see what goes down at Loosefest XL next month!!!

The last session on Saturday was so good we were even treated to a good sunset to end it off properly and Bas was the cherry on top
Can't wait for more of this!!!


