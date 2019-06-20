Details Announced for Loosefest XL 2019

Nico blasting the first hit in 2016

Sam getting it sideways and upside down!

Nico showing the guys how it's done

Tight trains and flips... YES Please!

More airtime means more crazy shapes & Baz isn't scared to throw his bike around over these beasts

The drop off the step down, so fast and blind

Tyler Being Tyler, turnup boss!

Goodtimes for everyone at Loosefest & we're only going bigger

Everyone helping to keep the line fresh

Bikepark lines for some midday fun!

Can't wait for more of this!!!

Loosefest is back in Malmedy for 2019 at BikePark Ferme Libert from the 18th to 21st July and Nico has some plans to make it bigger and better for everyone! The OG Nico Vink is back in Belgium preparing for 2019 Loosefest XL and as always, he has some even more massive jumps planned for the line and this year promises to be bigger than ever!Nico has not only got plans for the big dogs, but he's also got a few ideas to make it more fun for the spectators. "This year I also want to involve the spectators more. We'll do a spectator whip off jam, and a couple of extra challenges in the park. I'm also building some new features in the park for everyone to enjoy. "Nico started the first edition of Loosefest back in 2014. He is the most humble guy and was never chasing the idea of the event getting loads of attention. He just wanted to build big jumps and ride them with his Friends / The Fest Crew.At first, they only had the first three hits. It's only from the second edition that the 90 feet step-down and the last hip jump were added.The first year the last of the three pack was bigger than the first. The line was rideable, but it didn't flow that well.A few tweaks were needed, so the first and the second set were made bigger and the third a bit smaller. Since then jumps have been growing slowly every year.The first year, riders were blown away by the size of the jumps. They still are now, but everyone knows its been ridden before and it flows and every other year people are looking more comfortable on them.To build massive jumps, you need a spot with a good gradient and for the owner to be fine with you making 6 to 10m piles of dirt on their property. Nico mentioned that working with JD (the bikepark owner) was smooth sailing. He just asked JD if he could build some big jumps on his property and he was apparently super keen. Usually, people are keen at first but then when they see the size of the piles and the amount of dirt that's needed they start to get worried."JD was more like, do you need more dirt? Next year we make it bigger? He's been super supportive from day 1." - NicoLoosefest is going XL this year, after seeing those jumps in person, it's hard to imagine how to go any bigger, but Nico always has a plan! "My plan is to build transfer landings on the first and second set of the line so we can go slightly bigger if we get comfortable on the line. It will be super rad to see people transfer left to right. I'll also build a new trick step up for those who want to get extra wild."So there will be lots of new additions this year for everyone and as always Nico has found a way to make these beasts even bigger, so you definitely don't want to miss out on this one! Not only the huge jumps to look forward to, Nico has big friends too and the rider list is looking absolutely amazing!Rider List:- Andreu Lacondeguy (CAT)- Kurt Sorge (CAN)- Graham Aggasiz (CAN)- Makken Mads Haugen- Vinny T (FR)- Sam Reynolds (UK)- Clemens Kaudela (AUT)- Bas v Steenbergen (CAN)- Tom v Steenbergen (CAN)- Tom Reynolds (UK)- Remy Morton (AUS)- Jordie Lunn (CAN)- Adolf Silva (CAT)- Ethan Nell (USA)- DJ Brandt (USA)- Jaxson Riddle (USA)- Nico Vink (BEL)- Oscar Harnstrom (SVE)- Alex Volokhov (CAN)- Damon Iwanaga (USA)- Conor Macfarlane (NZ)- William Robert (FR)- Gilles De Jong (Bel)- Kade Edwards- Kaos Seagrave- BrendogThe constant progression and build perfection that Nico strives for is the only way an event like this can work, with the support of his family, friends and partnered brands. We can't wait to see what goes down at Loosefest XL next month!!!