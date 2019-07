Nico Vink with his Ohlins-equipped Scott.

Another Scott with Ohlins, this one being Kristof Lenssens' bike.

Damon Iwanaga's Scott skips the chain guide and gets a semi-slick rear tire.

You know what it is by now. Alex Volokhov is running suspension from SR Suntour and DVO.

Luis Lacondeguy's single-speed Commencal.

Theo Erlangsen's Commencal.

Darth Vader's son, Phil Auckland, with the only Nukeproof at the event.

Jordie Lunn with Vee Tire rubber, a Hawaiian lei jersey, his YT Tues, and all the red.

Adolf Silva's single-speed YT is a bit less flashy than Lunn's. Unfortunetly, he suffered a badly broken leg during training.

Another derailleur-less DH bike, this one being Andreu Lacondeguy's 26" wheeled YT.

Hyper's DH bike under Bas van Steenbergen.

Kurt Sorge with one of the most interesting rides at the event, a Polygon Xuareone DH.

Sam Reynolds was riding Polygon's older DH bike.

From World Cups to some of the world's largest mountain bike jumps. Kade Edwards' bike looks like a Session, doesn't it?

Subdued bike, flashy gear. Kaos Seagrave with his Transition.

Fifteen year old Ike Klaassen's V10 is rocking a semi-slick rear tire for more speed.

David MacMillan with his Demo.

Did you know Merida has a DH bike? Here's Clemens Kaudela with his.

You know the jumps are big when the event gets to have 'XL' in its name despite already being part of the limit-pushing Fest Series. Nico Vink's Loosefest XL goes down this weekend in the rolling hills of Malmedy, Belgium, and the course has been completely redesigned for 2019 to include some of the largest jumps in the world. The bikes are pretty interesting, too, with plenty of small wheels, semi-slick tires, and single-speed setups to be seen.