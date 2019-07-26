Pinkbike.com
Video: Vinny T's Loosefest XL POV
Jul 26, 2019
by
Vincent Tupin
Thank you Nico Vink for the best jumps line I have ever ridden.
Posted In:
Videos
Vincent Tupin
Loosefest
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
nvranka
(19 mins ago)
god....so big. Knowing the difference between crab apple hits footage versus hitting in reality...I literally cannot imagine how big these are haha
[Reply]
+ 1
scott-townes
(16 mins ago)
You ask, you shall receive.
ep1.pinkbike.org/p6pb17481228/p6pb17481228.jpg
[Reply]
+ 1
krashDH85
(6 mins ago)
Agreed, Crabapple's make me pucker every time I hit them. On another note, I would like to be able to no-hander like that. It all looked so stable. Massive props, dem are mega!
[Reply]
+ 2
connorjuliusjohnson
(12 mins ago)
For us backward folks using the imperial system - top speed was 79km/h or ~49mph. Seems like the average jump speed was about 64km/h or 40mph. Pretty wild.
[Reply]
+ 1
chriskneeland
(4 mins ago)
70km/h into the first kicker! Can see the dudes balls from here.
[Reply]
+ 1
bentplate
(13 mins ago)
Jeezuss!! That spot where he was heading pretty much due west and then switched to south was amazing. So glad that compass was there to give me perspective!
[Reply]
