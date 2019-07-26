Video: Vinny T's Loosefest XL POV

Jul 26, 2019
by Vincent Tupin  

Thank you Nico Vink for the best jumps line I have ever ridden.

Videos Vincent Tupin Loosefest


6 Comments

  • + 2
 god....so big. Knowing the difference between crab apple hits footage versus hitting in reality...I literally cannot imagine how big these are haha
  • + 1
 You ask, you shall receive. ep1.pinkbike.org/p6pb17481228/p6pb17481228.jpg
  • + 1
 Agreed, Crabapple's make me pucker every time I hit them. On another note, I would like to be able to no-hander like that. It all looked so stable. Massive props, dem are mega!
  • + 2
 For us backward folks using the imperial system - top speed was 79km/h or ~49mph. Seems like the average jump speed was about 64km/h or 40mph. Pretty wild.
  • + 1
 70km/h into the first kicker! Can see the dudes balls from here.
  • + 1
 Jeezuss!! That spot where he was heading pretty much due west and then switched to south was amazing. So glad that compass was there to give me perspective!

