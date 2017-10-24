Loosen Up: End Of Season Hip Recovery Stretch Routine - Video

By the time you get to mid-October, you may have been training/riding since last November. During that time I'm sure you've logged hundreds or thousands of miles and hours upon hours of saddle time. Yes, all of that time equates to loads of fun, I know, but the toll it takes on your body due to the repetitive stress is obvious. Because as I'm sure all of us know, being on the bike with this amount of volume exponentially adds up creating a tight, inflexible and weaker body than you had at the beginning of the season, and it's exactly why this time of year is ideal to begin to address these issues.
It is my belief as a coach that as a mountain bike athlete, you should not only have a good sized training toolbox that you can reach into to help your performance, but have an even bigger toolbox to help you with inflexibility, joint immobility, muscle pain, weakness etc. (For example, check out the Pinkbike series I put up for you last year, start with "Rebuild/Restore #1
").
Knowing that volume can wreak havoc on your body, here is a four-part myofascial stretch sequence I created for you to help with crucial areas of your overall mountain biking experience; your hip flexors, quads, groin, and hamstrings. In the video, I'll teach you some quick anatomy of each of these muscle groups, then four myofascial stretches to begin to restore normal length in each. Get good at these and I guarantee you'll experience a positive change in the feeling and function of the source of your mountain bikes horsepower! Like usual, if you have any questions, shoot me an email at info@enduromtbtraining.com, I'm happy to point you in the right direction.
Coach Dee is the owner of www.enduromtbtraining.com and the trainer for the @yeticycles / @foxracingshox Factory Race Team. He is also a 48-year-old enduro racer who's been top three overall finishers in the last three years of the Big Mountain Enduro series. For your off-season training needs, you can download the entire Ultimate Enduro/MTB Training Program here.View all of Dee's previous articles and videos here.
MENTIONS: @enduromtbtrainer
13 Comments
Post a Comment