Loosen Up Tight Hips With 3 Types Of Poses - Monthly Yoga With Abi

What causes tight hips?



Your body is an efficiency machine. It adapts to what you do most often and, unfortunately, not to what you do that is best for your long-term physical health. What this means is that as you get older, you lose the ability to get into positions and perform movements that, over time, you have neglected.



Here are 5 ways this can affect your hips:



1. Chronic contraction. We sit for an average of 10 hours day—at work, on the bike, when we’re travelling, eating and relaxing in front of the TV. Sitting shortens the hip flexors, the muscles that connect the lower spine and pelvis to the tops of the thighs.

2. Limited range of motion. What you do most of the time—walking, running and riding your bike—requires very limited range of motion, especially at the hips.

3. Overuse. You repeat that limited range of motion, over and over.

4. Weak glutes. As the hip flexors tighten from contraction and overuse, the opposing muscles—the glutes—respond by relaxing and deactivating. This process, known as reciprocal inhibition, is designed to protect the hip flexors from tearing.

5. Pain. Muscular imbalances lead to compensation patterns. These dysfunctional patterns when repeated over and over, stress synergistic muscles, eventually causing chronic pain.



These 5 factors create the perfect storm for tight and inflexible hips. You, therefore, need to counterbalance your lifestyle habits and physical training with targeted flexibility and mobility work.



When you have access to full range of motion at your hips you will be able to:



- generate maximum power and speed on the bike

- transfer your weight smoothly and efficiently to optimise control and reduce fatigue



Loose hips will also reduce your risk of injury and help to relieve associated lower back and knee pain.



3 types of yoga poses



One of the main reasons that yoga is so effective at loosening up tight hips is that, unlike conventional stretching, in yoga we stretch the hips from multiple different angles.



There are 3 different types of hip openers—hip flexor, groin and outer hip stretches—and you should aim to incorporate all of them into your mobility training. When you start to tune in, you will probably find that you are flexible in some ranges of motion and less in others, so focus on the areas that need most attention.



If you struggle to get into any of these poses, try one of the alternatives until you have sufficient flexibility and mobility to move up to the next level. This is going to look different for all of you. For example, some of you drop easily into Pigeon but struggle with Dead Pigeon, which for many athletes is an easier pose. Just see what works for you and, of course, feel free to ask me any questions in the comments below.



Hip flexor stretches



1. Wind-Relieving Pose



I first wrote on Pinkbike about how to unlock tight hips a little over a year ago. Since then, the 15-minute hip opening routine I posted has been watched over 23k times, which shows how important an issue this is for you guys. In this article, I am going to run through the basics of hip mobility and recommend some additional/alternative poses for those of you who regularly practice the sequence and would like to fine-tune and personalize it.Your body is an efficiency machine. It adapts to what you do most often and, unfortunately, not to what you do that is best for your long-term physical health. What this means is that as you get older, you lose the ability to get into positions and perform movements that, over time, you have neglected.We sit for an average of 10 hours day—at work, on the bike, when we’re travelling, eating and relaxing in front of the TV. Sitting shortens the hip flexors, the muscles that connect the lower spine and pelvis to the tops of the thighs.What you do most of the time—walking, running and riding your bike—requires very limited range of motion, especially at the hips.You repeat that limited range of motion, over and over.As the hip flexors tighten from contraction and overuse, the opposing muscles—the glutes—respond by relaxing and deactivating. This process, known as reciprocal inhibition, is designed to protect the hip flexors from tearing.Muscular imbalances lead to compensation patterns. These dysfunctional patterns when repeated over and over, stress synergistic muscles, eventually causing chronic pain.These 5 factors create the perfect storm for tight and inflexible hips. You, therefore, need to counterbalance your lifestyle habits and physical training with targeted flexibility and mobility work.When you have access to full range of motion at your hips you will be able to:- generate maximumandon the bike- transfer your weight smoothly and efficiently to optimiseandLoose hips will also reduce your risk of injury and help to relieve associated lower back and knee pain.One of the main reasons that yoga is so effective at loosening up tight hips is that, unlike conventional stretching, in yoga we stretch the hips from multiple different angles.There are 3 different types of hip openers—hip flexor, groin and outer hip stretches—and you should aim to incorporate all of them into your mobility training. When you start to tune in, you will probably find that you are flexible in some ranges of motion and less in others, so focus on the areas that need most attention.If you struggle to get into any of these poses, try one of the alternatives until you have sufficient flexibility and mobility to move up to the next level. This is going to look different for all of you. For example, some of you drop easily into Pigeon but struggle with Dead Pigeon, which for many athletes is an easier pose. Just see what works for you and, of course, feel free to ask me any questions in the comments below.



Instructions



- Lie on your back and hug your right knee into your chest.

- Press your lower back into the mat and move your right knee in any way that releases tension or tightness in your right hip.

- Hold for 5-10 breaths, in and out through your nose.

- Release the pose and switch sides.



2. Low Lunge



Instructions



- From Downward Dog, step your right foot in between your hands, drop your left knee and release your back foot.

- Come up and rest both hands on your front thigh. Check that your right knee is directly above your ankle.

- You should feel the stretch in the front of your left thigh and hip.

- Stay in the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.

- Take a deep breath in. Exhale, bring your hands to the mat, tuck your back toes and step back to Downward Dog for the other side.



3. Lizard



Instructions



- From Downward Dog, take a deep breath in.

- Exhale, step your right foot in between your hands. Drop your left knee, release your back foot and slide it back.

- Bring your right hand inside your right foot and walk your right foot out to the edge of the mat. Sink into the stretch.

- To go deeper, come down onto your forearms and interlace your fingers. You can rest your elbows on blocks until you can come all the way down to the mat.

- Hold for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.

- Take a deep breath in. Exhale, tuck your back toes and step back to Downward Dog for the other side.



Groin (adductor) and hamstring stretches



1. Downward Dog Split



Instructions



- From Downward Dog, step your big toes together.

- Inhale, sweep your left leg up to the sky. Exhale, relax into the pose. You can bend your supporting leg as much as you need to.

- To deepen the intensity of the pose, bend your left knee and let your foot drop back behind you.

- Stay here for 5 deep breaths, feeling the stretch in your left hip.

- To come out of the pose, take a deep breath in. Exhale, bring your left foot down to the mat for the other side.



2. Reclining Butterfly



Instructions



- Lie on your back, bring the soles of your feet together and let your knees fall open in the shape of a diamond.

- Bring your arms up overhead and take hold of opposite elbows.

- If your hips are tight, you can put cushions under your knees for support.

- Completely relax into the pose, allowing gravity to open up your hips.

- Hold for 5-10 breaths, in and out through your nose.

- To come out of the pose, bring your hands to your knees and gently lift them back up to centre.



3. Happy Baby



Instructions



- Lie on your back and hug your knees into your chest.

- Keep your feet together and bring your knees out wide. Thread your hands through and take hold of the outsides of your feet.

- Bring your ankles out over your knees, flex your feet and gently pull them down towards you.

- If you can't reach your feet, you can hold onto your ankles or the backs of your thighs.

- Press your lower back into the mat and rock gently from side to side.

- Stay in the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.



Outer hip (glute and piriformis) stretches



1. Dead Pigeon



Instructions



- Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the mat.

- Rest your right ankle on your left knee.

- Thread your hand through the triangle between your legs and hold the back of your left thigh with both hands. Gently pull your leg in towards you.

- Relax your neck and shoulders.

- Press your left elbow against your inner thigh to increase the stretch in your outer hip.

- Hold the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.

- Release the pose and switch sides.



2. Pigeon



