Loosen Up Tight Hips With 3 Types Of Poses - Monthly Yoga With Abi

I first wrote on Pinkbike about how to unlock tight hips
a little over a year ago. Since then, the 15-minute hip opening routine I posted has been watched over 23k times, which shows how important an issue this is for you guys. In this article, I am going to run through the basics of hip mobility and recommend some additional/alternative poses for those of you who regularly practice the sequence and would like to fine-tune and personalize it. What causes tight hips?
Your body is an efficiency machine. It adapts to what you do most often and, unfortunately, not to what you do that is best for your long-term physical health. What this means is that as you get older, you lose the ability to get into positions and perform movements that, over time, you have neglected. Here are 5 ways this can affect your hips:1. Chronic contraction.
We sit for an average of 10 hours day—at work, on the bike, when we’re travelling, eating and relaxing in front of the TV. Sitting shortens the hip flexors, the muscles that connect the lower spine and pelvis to the tops of the thighs.2. Limited range of motion.
What you do most of the time—walking, running and riding your bike—requires very limited range of motion, especially at the hips. 3. Overuse.
You repeat that limited range of motion, over and over. 4. Weak glutes.
As the hip flexors tighten from contraction and overuse, the opposing muscles—the glutes—respond by relaxing and deactivating. This process, known as reciprocal inhibition, is designed to protect the hip flexors from tearing. 5. Pain.
Muscular imbalances lead to compensation patterns. These dysfunctional patterns when repeated over and over, stress synergistic muscles, eventually causing chronic pain.
These 5 factors create the perfect storm for tight and inflexible hips. You, therefore, need to counterbalance your lifestyle habits and physical training with targeted flexibility and mobility work.
When you have access to full range of motion at your hips you will be able to:
- generate maximum power
and speed
on the bike
- transfer your weight smoothly and efficiently to optimise control
and reduce fatigue
Loose hips will also reduce your risk of injury and help to relieve associated lower back and knee pain.3 types of yoga poses
One of the main reasons that yoga is so effective at loosening up tight hips is that, unlike conventional stretching, in yoga we stretch the hips from multiple different angles.
There are 3 different types of hip openers—hip flexor, groin and outer hip stretches—and you should aim to incorporate all of them into your mobility training. When you start to tune in, you will probably find that you are flexible in some ranges of motion and less in others, so focus on the areas that need most attention.
If you struggle to get into any of these poses, try one of the alternatives until you have sufficient flexibility and mobility to move up to the next level. This is going to look different for all of you. For example, some of you drop easily into Pigeon but struggle with Dead Pigeon, which for many athletes is an easier pose. Just see what works for you and, of course, feel free to ask me any questions in the comments below. Hip flexor stretches1. Wind-Relieving Pose
Instructions
- Lie on your back and hug your right knee into your chest.
- Press your lower back into the mat and move your right knee in any way that releases tension or tightness in your right hip.
- Hold for 5-10 breaths, in and out through your nose.
- Release the pose and switch sides. 2. Low Lunge
Instructions
- From Downward Dog, step your right foot in between your hands, drop your left knee and release your back foot.
- Come up and rest both hands on your front thigh. Check that your right knee is directly above your ankle.
- You should feel the stretch in the front of your left thigh and hip.
- Stay in the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.
- Take a deep breath in. Exhale, bring your hands to the mat, tuck your back toes and step back to Downward Dog for the other side. 3. Lizard
Instructions
- From Downward Dog, take a deep breath in.
- Exhale, step your right foot in between your hands. Drop your left knee, release your back foot and slide it back.
- Bring your right hand inside your right foot and walk your right foot out to the edge of the mat. Sink into the stretch.
- To go deeper, come down onto your forearms and interlace your fingers. You can rest your elbows on blocks until you can come all the way down to the mat.
- Hold for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.
- Take a deep breath in. Exhale, tuck your back toes and step back to Downward Dog for the other side. Groin (adductor) and hamstring stretches1. Downward Dog Split
Instructions
- From Downward Dog, step your big toes together.
- Inhale, sweep your left leg up to the sky. Exhale, relax into the pose. You can bend your supporting leg as much as you need to.
- To deepen the intensity of the pose, bend your left knee and let your foot drop back behind you.
- Stay here for 5 deep breaths, feeling the stretch in your left hip.
- To come out of the pose, take a deep breath in. Exhale, bring your left foot down to the mat for the other side.2. Reclining Butterfly
Instructions
- Lie on your back, bring the soles of your feet together and let your knees fall open in the shape of a diamond.
- Bring your arms up overhead and take hold of opposite elbows.
- If your hips are tight, you can put cushions under your knees for support.
- Completely relax into the pose, allowing gravity to open up your hips.
- Hold for 5-10 breaths, in and out through your nose.
- To come out of the pose, bring your hands to your knees and gently lift them back up to centre. 3. Happy Baby
Instructions
- Lie on your back and hug your knees into your chest.
- Keep your feet together and bring your knees out wide. Thread your hands through and take hold of the outsides of your feet.
- Bring your ankles out over your knees, flex your feet and gently pull them down towards you.
- If you can't reach your feet, you can hold onto your ankles or the backs of your thighs.
- Press your lower back into the mat and rock gently from side to side.
- Stay in the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose. Outer hip (glute and piriformis) stretches1. Dead Pigeon
Instructions
- Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the mat.
- Rest your right ankle on your left knee.
- Thread your hand through the triangle between your legs and hold the back of your left thigh with both hands. Gently pull your leg in towards you.
- Relax your neck and shoulders.
- Press your left elbow against your inner thigh to increase the stretch in your outer hip.
- Hold the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.
- Release the pose and switch sides. 2. Pigeon
Instructions
- From Downward Dog, step your big toes together.
- Inhale, sweep your right leg up to the sky. Exhale, bring your right knee forward, place it on the mat behind your right wrist and position your right foot underneath your left hip.
- Release your back foot and slide it back. Look behind you to check that your left leg is straight.
- If your hips are not level, you can support your right hip on a cushion.
- Inhale, press into your fingertips to lengthen your spine. Exhale, walk your hands forward, and come down onto your forearms.
- Stay in the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.
- To come out of the pose, bring your hands to the mat, tuck your back toes, lift your hips up and step back to Downward Dog for the other side. 3. Reclining Spinal Twist
Instructions
- Lie on your back and hug your knees into your chest.
- Lower your left leg to the mat and squeeze your right knee into your chest.
- Bring both arms out in a T, palms facing down.
- Hook your right foot behind your left inner thigh and gently guide your right knee across your body, down towards the mat, as far as is comfortable.
- Look to the right and try to keep both shoulders flat to the mat.
- Stay in the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.
- Take a deep breath in. Exhale, come back to centre and switch sides. Further tips1. Be patient and consistent.
Loosening up tight hips may take time. Depending on your level of flexibility, you can work on improving your hip mobility for 15 minutes, 3-5 times a week. 2. Force is a substitution for intelligence always.
(Moshe Feldenkrais) Focus on feeling and easing your way into the poses, rather than on trying to force your hips to open.3. Use your breath.
Slow down your breath and use it as a guide for how deep you should go into each of the stretches. Breathe and release. Catch yourself anytime you find yourself holding your breath and holding onto tightness.4. Pay attention to your alignment.
Practice in front of a mirror if you can and pay close attention to alignment cues. 5. Be mindful.
Notice how your body feels in the stretches. Notice where your asymmetries are and which areas you need to work on.Resources
I have just released a brand new series of 15 x 15-minute videos designed to loosen up tight hips, increase hip mobility and build stability and strength in the hip joints. Here is the link: vimeo.com/ondemand/yogafortighthips
. And you can find 2 hip opening sequences in the Yoga for MTB series: vimeo.com/ondemand/yogaforbikers
if you’re just getting started.
Please let me know in the comments if you have any questions or if there is anything specific I can help you with, and share any advice you have based on your experience so far.
Stay loose!
Photo credit: Graham Mattock
Photo credit: Graham Mattock and Charley Smith
