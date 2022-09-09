Loris Vergier Breaks Fingers at French Championships in Les Orres



Loris Vergier has shared in his Instagram Stories that he slid out during practice ahead of the French Championships this weekend in Les Orres, France and slammed his hand into a stump. The result is what looks to be three broken bones, bringing an end to Vergier's season.



Vergier was in fine form coming into the weekend after winning the final round of the World Cup in Val di Sole by an incredible +3.008 seconds and taking second in the overall despite missing Mont-Sainte-Anne with a shoulder injury.



At the 2021 French Championships, Vergier finished fourth behind Benoit Coulanges, Antoine Vidal and Loic Bruni. He'll have to wait another year to try and secure the red, white, and blue sleeve.



Luckily, there are over eight months until the World Cup DH season kicks off in Lenzerheide June 9-11. We wish Vergier all the best with recovery during the off-season and look forward to seeing him back on track come June.



