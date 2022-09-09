Loris Vergier Breaks Fingers at French Championships in Les Orres

Sep 9, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Loris Vergier has shared in his Instagram Stories that he slid out during practice ahead of the French Championships this weekend in Les Orres, France and slammed his hand into a stump. The result is what looks to be three broken bones, bringing an end to Vergier's season.

Vergier was in fine form coming into the weekend after winning the final round of the World Cup in Val di Sole by an incredible +3.008 seconds and taking second in the overall despite missing Mont-Sainte-Anne with a shoulder injury.

At the 2021 French Championships, Vergier finished fourth behind Benoit Coulanges, Antoine Vidal and Loic Bruni. He'll have to wait another year to try and secure the red, white, and blue sleeve.

Luckily, there are over eight months until the World Cup DH season kicks off in Lenzerheide June 9-11. We wish Vergier all the best with recovery during the off-season and look forward to seeing him back on track come June.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Loris Vergier DH Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
129899 views
Review: Atherton AM.150.1
76532 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz 5010 Has In-Frame Storage & a Sporty New Haircut
64949 views
Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup
59169 views
First Ride: Trek's New Fuel EX Has More Travel & More Adjustments
50442 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
50032 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022
39681 views
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Final Turn Crash from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
37319 views

8 Comments

  • 9 0
 Ya know, if I'm gonna get an x-ray for an injury that ends my season, I too would give the finger in the x-ray.
  • 4 0
 Perfect finger formation for the xray! Heal up Loris!
  • 2 0
 Loris talking to the ER doctor: "My hand hit the stump like 'Bu-da-dak-kak-kak'."

Heal up soon!
  • 3 0
 Nice bones bro!
  • 3 1
 Finit la branlette!
  • 1 0
 Hey im always like that at the hospital.
  • 1 0
 Hope for safe healing.
  • 2 4
 DOWNHILL IS KING.
These athletes are the “true pure breed of mountain biking”
-sp





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008438
Mobile Version of Website