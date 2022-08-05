Loris Vergier Out of the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup with a Shoulder Injury

The reason I won't line up to the start. Thought I was fine but my shoulder decided otherwise, first time sitting out of a World Cup (I believe). — Loris Vergier

Loris Vergier has announced on social media that he is sitting out this weekend's racing after a big crash in practice.A crash during yesterday's practice led to some speculation that Loris would not be racing this weekend and we have now had it confirmed from Loris. It sounds like Loris has picked up a shoulder injury from the crash and with this, there will be no Trek Factory riders starting in Mont-Sainte-Anne.We wish Loris all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.