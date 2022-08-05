Loris Vergier Out of the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup with a Shoulder Injury

Aug 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Loris Vergier was on a stong run before his crash it would have been very interesting to see where he d ended up if he d kept it upright.

Loris Vergier has announced on social media that he is sitting out this weekend's racing after a big crash in practice.

A crash during yesterday's practice led to some speculation that Loris would not be racing this weekend and we have now had it confirmed from Loris. It sounds like Loris has picked up a shoulder injury from the crash and with this, there will be no Trek Factory riders starting in Mont-Sainte-Anne.

bigquotesThe reason I won't line up to the start. Thought I was fine but my shoulder decided otherwise, first time sitting out of a World Cup (I believe). Loris Vergier


We wish Loris all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Loris Vergier DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


16 Comments

  • 9 1
 So the bikes being raced will only LOOK like Sessions…..
  • 3 0
 That’s 3 top riders out with shoulder type injuries - guess it’s such a fast track that even a slight mistake means going down flippin hard
  • 3 0
 I feel like it not a world cup if Loris isnt racing at anytime he can put down a winning run
  • 2 0
 It's crazy to think this track is developing a higher takeout rate than Snowshoe.

3 top tier shoulders destroyed in ~24 hours. Holy shit.
  • 1 0
 The crash looks not that hard, but this kind of crash led to a concussion from which i had symptoms several years later because i thought it's only bad for other people if they started riding again immediately... ^^
  • 1 1
 Looks like a replay of my crash last week. I can hardly lift my arm above my head, fortunately it’s only soft tissue and I’ll be fine in a few weeks. I hope Loris heals up quickly and can get back at it for Worlds!
  • 2 0
 Bruni is out as well. Aside from Aumory, Finn and Bernard have the best shot in a while at the W.
  • 4 0
 Excuse me if I think the GOAT will take this one.
  • 2 0
 @nozes: or maybe benoit, or troy, or heck, why not root for Gwin?
  • 2 1
 @Planetx888: Or even Dakota
  • 1 0
 I spoke too soon
  • 3 0
 There is going to be no top riders left at this rate!
  • 1 0
 Would rather see him sit out and take the time and medical procedures he needs to be 100% than hurry back and risk another injury.... but in some ways that's the job
  • 2 1
 Looks like a replay of the berm at silver MTN that broke my humerus bone
  • 6 0
 That doesn't sound very funny or fun.
  • 6 1
 That doesn't sound very Greek or pita bread.





