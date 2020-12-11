Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021

In their latest video release, The Syndicate has seemingly confirmed the departure of fast Frenchman Loris Vergier from 2020's top racing team.
Loris Vergier's move away from The Syndicate may be one of the worst kept secrets this off season as Rob Warner let slip some information in Maribor and we rumoured his move in our Racing Rumours Round Up
in November. The news has finally been confirmed in the description of the feature-length 'No Time to Cry edit from the Syndicate:
|This latest installment of The Syndicate franchise also marks Loris Vergier’s final appearance as a Santa Cruz agent. After four great years together, it’s time to say au revoir to the self-proclaimed #7. We’re proud to have supported Loris’ rise from fast frenchie to World Cup winner and we wish him all the best for the future.— The Syndicate
|This one’s a little bittersweet as it’s the last with Loris Vergier. It’s been a pleasure to race alongside you for the last 4 years my bru. Watching you come in as a young (and very enthusiastic) Frenchie and leave as a World Cup winner is an honour.— Greg Minnaar - Instagram
While there seems to be no official confirmation from Loris yet, we will keep you updated with more news about Loris' departure as we get it.
