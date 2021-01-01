Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing

One of the biggest names in World Cup DH, Loris Vergier, announced he was parting ways with the Syndicate
mid-December. Now, Trek Factory Racing has announced he'll be on the team for 2021.
|I got the opportunity to jump on a project with a brand that I always looked up to and that fit what I desired and needed as a racer and took it! I’m 24, slowly starting to reach the goals I’ve set myself, and I found the team, the brand I trust to achieve them!—Loris Vergier
|I’m fired up to have Loris joining the TFR program, I know he will fit in well with our crew. I’m proud of what we have accomplished the past few years of racing and look forward to seeing what we can do next season and beyond. Bring on 2021!—Andrew Shandro
Vergier's teammates on Trek Factory Racing for 2021 will be World Champion Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison and Kade Edwards. At an average age of just over 23, it's safe to say that Trek’s downhill riders still haven’t hit their ceiling.
|So stoked to be riding for Trek again this year! Can’t wait to get back to it with the boys and have a ride with our new teammate. Good times to come!—Kade Edwards
Harrison is particularly looking forward to 2021, after having to battle back from a wrist/hand injury before returning to competition and securing a podium at Crankworx in October.
|I’m extremely excited to extend and continue my relationship with Trek. I feel very honored to be involved with such a professional, fun and progressive program as TFR. After missing the 2020 season due to injury, I’m very much looking forward to having a healthy and consistent 2021 season, while battling for podium finishes!—Charlie Harrison
Reece Wilson announced that he’d be re-signing with Trek in November
, while unveiling his all-class World Champion-styled Session
.
|I’m thrilled to have re-signed with Trek. The team is a tight family who do a great job of making the riders feel special while providing a structure for great performance. I’m excited to build on the recipe this winter and see where I can go.—Reece Wilson
Ethan Shandro, who was unable to race 2020, will step back from the team in 2021 as he recovers from concussion symptoms. Trek will continue to support Ethan as he works towards a return to full-time racing.
Read more on the 2021 Trek Factory Racing Downhill squad here
.
38 Comments
Sad to hear about Ethan Shandro’s struggle with concussion symptoms. Must be incredibly frustrating for him. Glad he is taking recovery seriously and that Trek is supporting that decision.
Best wishes with the new team Loris!
Post a Comment