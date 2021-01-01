Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing

Jan 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Photos in article by Greg Germain, Matt Delorme, and Ross Bell.


One of the biggest names in World Cup DH, Loris Vergier, announced he was parting ways with the Syndicate mid-December. Now, Trek Factory Racing has announced he'll be on the team for 2021.

bigquotesI got the opportunity to jump on a project with a brand that I always looked up to and that fit what I desired and needed as a racer and took it! I’m 24, slowly starting to reach the goals I’ve set myself, and I found the team, the brand I trust to achieve them!Loris Vergier

bigquotesI’m fired up to have Loris joining the TFR program, I know he will fit in well with our crew. I’m proud of what we have accomplished the past few years of racing and look forward to seeing what we can do next season and beyond. Bring on 2021!Andrew Shandro





Vergier's teammates on Trek Factory Racing for 2021 will be World Champion Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison and Kade Edwards. At an average age of just over 23, it's safe to say that Trek’s downhill riders still haven’t hit their ceiling.


bigquotesSo stoked to be riding for Trek again this year! Can’t wait to get back to it with the boys and have a ride with our new teammate. Good times to come!Kade Edwards

Harrison is particularly looking forward to 2021, after having to battle back from a wrist/hand injury before returning to competition and securing a podium at Crankworx in October.

bigquotesI’m extremely excited to extend and continue my relationship with Trek. I feel very honored to be involved with such a professional, fun and progressive program as TFR. After missing the 2020 season due to injury, I’m very much looking forward to having a healthy and consistent 2021 season, while battling for podium finishes!Charlie Harrison


Reece Wilson announced that he’d be re-signing with Trek in November, while unveiling his all-class World Champion-styled Session.

bigquotesI’m thrilled to have re-signed with Trek. The team is a tight family who do a great job of making the riders feel special while providing a structure for great performance. I’m excited to build on the recipe this winter and see where I can go.Reece Wilson

Ethan Shandro, who was unable to race 2020, will step back from the team in 2021 as he recovers from concussion symptoms. Trek will continue to support Ethan as he works towards a return to full-time racing.

Read more on the 2021 Trek Factory Racing Downhill squad here.

38 Comments

  • 21 1
 'The track is kinda brrap brap chkchkchkchk warranty claim brrap whoop boosh'
  • 1 0
 www.instagram.com/p/CFz3AeJB22A/?igshid=wnxcrzhrll70
  • 1 0
 No more Looks like a Session....It'll ve Sounds like Loris
  • 18 0
 The Trek team is looking really stacked now. That being said, I'm definitely going to miss the Loris vs. Jordi banter at the Fox truck.
  • 1 4
 Ye having Loris leaving the Syndicate is a big bummer, with Jordi they were pretty much the only content I had fun watching and now he will be on a boring team. I hope he gets his results and goals tho.
  • 9 0
 @Balgaroth: dissapointing to see your fun levels weren't considered when these decisions were made. You deserved more.
  • 9 0
 Congratulations Lori’s,
Sad to hear about Ethan Shandro’s struggle with concussion symptoms. Must be incredibly frustrating for him. Glad he is taking recovery seriously and that Trek is supporting that decision.
  • 1 1
 Really tough. If he’s still having significant neurological issues at this point, I don’t think that racing will be in his future.
  • 5 0
 Team is dripping in style , be good to see him mix it up with Kade on some freeride stuff
  • 1 0
 Isn't kade pretty fast too? Sometimes you get that right mix of skills and personalities riding together everybody steps up. Feeling like this will be one of those situations.
  • 3 0
 @Grosey: he’s insanely quick, but with even more style, Loris is sick with style too so I just hope they session and grow together
  • 1 0
 @Grosey: seconded. It’s going to be a belter of a year for a spanking team!
  • 1 1
 @Grosey: Kades fast but his future is more on freeride imo, he's more a brendog than a commited WC racer
  • 4 0
 Loris deserves to be on a team where he can be the top rider, hopefully that works out for him on Trek.
  • 1 0
 Agreed
  • 5 0
 Sure World Champ Reece Wilson will fight him for that crown...
  • 1 0
 @linton-photo: Nothing wrong with a bit of healthy rivalry, it worked OK for Loris on SC anyway.
  • 10 4
 @linton-photo: Lets be honest, on a dry track, Reece won’t see which way Loris went.
  • 1 0
 Don't you become the top rider by being the top rider? It is all about the $$$$.
  • 3 1
 @linton-photo: no harm trying sure but the numbers are not speaking in his favor aside from one anomalie in the data.
  • 2 0
 @jclnv: wrong. Reece podiumed Fort Bill in the dry.
  • 5 0
 I'm going to miss Jordi's and Loris's suspension tuning vids.
  • 5 0
 Awesome team.
  • 2 0
 I was really hoping the new hsp session rumor was true but still very excited for loris to show what he can do on Trek and almost all new components !
  • 3 0
 don't give up hope on the new bike just yet...
  • 1 0
 Congrats Loris! This was definitely a shocker to me, but I’m excited to see what trek’s team has in store for us next race season!
  • 1 0
 Big change in components and bike. Hope he gets it figured out quick as he was on fire on the v10. Am also sure he will have alot of input on the upcoming session.
  • 1 0
 What rumors are there for it so far?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if he will mullet the Session
  • 2 0
 It was like chatchat chatchat, pffftttttt, chatchattttt
  • 2 0
 Congratulations Loris! Welcome to Waterloo.
  • 2 0
 Hope they arrange a chauffeur when he visits. Can't risk he has to find it himself.
  • 2 0
 Oh my, who would have thought
  • 4 2
 NOBODY saw this coming! It was such a well kept secret! Just shocking!
  • 1 0
 Riding RS suspension .... Jordi must be heart broken ... or relieved Razz

Best wishes with the new team Loris!
  • 2 0
 $$$$
  • 1 0
 Is that good or is that bad?
  • 1 1
 They have to have offered him twice the pay.

Post a Comment



