VIDEOS
Course Preview with Brendog - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
Apr 20, 2018
by
SCOTT Velosolutions
Jump on board with Brendog and take a run down the Losinj 2018 World Cup Course.
Photo: Sven Martin
40 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 33
unkindthrower
(1 hours ago)
THE PEOPLE WANT CLAUDIO!!
[Reply]
+ 4
freedy98
(1 hours ago)
Brendog just needs to cry out sporadically and it would be ok
[Reply]
+ 4
AlbinoBlacMan
(57 mins ago)
Exactly. If he told us he felt like some sort of pasta halfway through the run everyone would be happy.
[Reply]
+ 2
fecalmaster
(28 mins ago)
At least it's a nice smooth track with very little chance of mechanical fails !
[Reply]
- 2
GnarAZ
(14 mins ago)
Where is the Wyn track walk?
[Reply]
+ 1
hairy-g
(11 mins ago)
@GnarAZ
: Further down the home page, you must have missed it first time round.
[Reply]
+ 14
garrettstories
(48 mins ago)
Pretty sure camera position 11 will be in a courtyard of someone's house and there will be men over 50 sitting in the corner of the frame, around a table playing dominoes, drinking coffee, whilst chain smoking. Of course they will ignore the camera and the athletes riding by in brightly colored pajamas.
[Reply]
+ 6
scar4me
(1 hours ago)
Brutal track! Bredog pulling out serious levitation magic to avoid those boulders!
[Reply]
+ 3
IluvRIDING
(29 mins ago)
Gnarly track! But I am not a fan of the town section. It does not add anything to the race. And it's potentially dangerous. Just crazy speeds in a narrow flat street (and I hope nobody opens their gate).
[Reply]
+ 0
SoccerFilson
(9 mins ago)
OH NO! Potential danger?! At a DH race?! What are we gonna do?!
[Reply]
+ 1
johnnygrosso
(20 mins ago)
The idea is to create a spectacle that entertains whilst promoting energy drinks, bikes, holidays to Croatia etc etc I just hope we get plenty of action from up top and not just the 'excitement' of the sprint through the town for our admittedly free entertainment.
[Reply]
+ 5
dhrider38
(54 mins ago)
Lol what happened at 1:27? You can't merge 2 race runs bud hehe
[Reply]
+ 1
jtayabji
(39 mins ago)
or can you?!?
[Reply]
+ 3
rismo68
(47 mins ago)
New Bos, but always the same love song.
''twitititwiiiitwiiitiiiiiitwiittttt"
[Reply]
+ 0
TightAF
(32 mins ago)
Brendog this is a better course preview than Claudio tbh. I don’t mind Claudio, but seeing a current pro just put down a nice lap with not a lot of talking is really refreshing.We can really get a good gauge of the track. Plus Claudio should be happy to see his rider on that sweet gambler showing off.
[Reply]
+ 3
Dropthedebt
(19 mins ago)
Sacrilege
[Reply]
+ 3
Rhymer
(17 mins ago)
There's plenty of those out there already. There is only one Claudio.
[Reply]
+ 3
Waldon83
(1 hours ago)
So, Claudio changed his name . . . . Man, that guy MUST have hit his head hard.
[Reply]
+ 1
jeffakalucas
(1 hours ago)
Looks super rough, super tight. Hopefully it's a battle of the best and not a battle of who was lucky enough not to break something.
[Reply]
+ 1
steelpolish
(20 mins ago)
So, here is the stupid question of the day. After watching 8 years of DH, what are the whistles for? Splits? Does somebody click a stop watch when they here the whistle?
[Reply]
+ 2
Dropthedebt
(18 mins ago)
To warn people that a rider is approaching on track
[Reply]
+ 1
steelpolish
(2 mins ago)
@Dropthedebt
: Thanks man!
[Reply]
- 2
onemind123
(35 mins ago)
The cobblestone sections of rhe tour de france are rougher then the urban section of this track. It is embarasssing that something the lycra roadies would race on is a wc dh option. We may see a roadie jumping and doing a backflip over this....
[Reply]
+ 4
funkendrenchman
(30 mins ago)
Yup, but apparently the rest of the track is rough enough that no one cares.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(44 mins ago)
I hope nobody crashes in the urban section in the finals .. would be quite deadly
[Reply]
+ 2
martacl
(49 mins ago)
So refreshing to see a track like this! Cant wait for race day
[Reply]
+ 2
mashira
(1 hours ago)
Sprint through town looks lungbustery.
[Reply]
+ 1
freedy98
(1 hours ago)
Inserts or not this is a gonna be a wheelcruncher! Good luck to all the riders (especially Gwin) this race is gonna be sick!
[Reply]
+ 1
SuperT87
(51 mins ago)
Best World Cup Track Ever! Cause this time Red Bull can cover the complete 2 minute track in the live stream.
[Reply]
+ 1
yetirich
(58 mins ago)
Wide handlebars need not apply...super tight down the city streets. Should be a fun race to watch
[Reply]
+ 2
trailluminati
(52 mins ago)
dat video compression tho
[Reply]
+ 1
Worm-Burner
(39 mins ago)
Potential for stray dogs!
[Reply]
+ 1
pinhead907
(4 mins ago)
That's a wild course! Nervous just watching it.
[Reply]
+ 0
EnduroArmy
(30 mins ago)
Is this really a World Cup standard track? Yeah it looks nails in places but seriously?
[Reply]
+ 2
dv8416
(37 mins ago)
That track....wow
[Reply]
+ 1
steelpolish
(19 mins ago)
Would suck if somebody opened one of those doors on the last section
[Reply]
- 2
mlr428
(53 mins ago)
Well, that is stupid without Claudio.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 8
funkendrenchman
(58 mins ago)
25% of the course could be ridden by a 5 year old.
[Reply]
- 4
funkendrenchman
(47 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Down vote me all you want, but that last 40 sec isn't downhill mountain biking.
[Reply]
+ 0
jtayabji
(38 mins ago)
nah
[Reply]
