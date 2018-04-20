VIDEOS

Course Preview with Brendog - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 20, 2018
by SCOTT Velosolutions  

Jump on board with Brendog and take a run down the Losinj 2018 World Cup Course.

Photo Credit Sven Martin
Photo: Sven Martin

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Velosolutions


40 Comments

  • + 33
 THE PEOPLE WANT CLAUDIO!!
  • + 4
 Brendog just needs to cry out sporadically and it would be ok
  • + 4
 Exactly. If he told us he felt like some sort of pasta halfway through the run everyone would be happy.
  • + 2
 At least it's a nice smooth track with very little chance of mechanical fails !
  • - 2
 Where is the Wyn track walk?
  • + 1
 @GnarAZ: Further down the home page, you must have missed it first time round.
  • + 14
 Pretty sure camera position 11 will be in a courtyard of someone's house and there will be men over 50 sitting in the corner of the frame, around a table playing dominoes, drinking coffee, whilst chain smoking. Of course they will ignore the camera and the athletes riding by in brightly colored pajamas.
  • + 6
 Brutal track! Bredog pulling out serious levitation magic to avoid those boulders!
  • + 3
 Gnarly track! But I am not a fan of the town section. It does not add anything to the race. And it's potentially dangerous. Just crazy speeds in a narrow flat street (and I hope nobody opens their gate).
  • + 0
 OH NO! Potential danger?! At a DH race?! What are we gonna do?!
  • + 1
 The idea is to create a spectacle that entertains whilst promoting energy drinks, bikes, holidays to Croatia etc etc I just hope we get plenty of action from up top and not just the 'excitement' of the sprint through the town for our admittedly free entertainment.
  • + 5
 Lol what happened at 1:27? You can't merge 2 race runs bud hehe
  • + 1
 or can you?!?
  • + 3
 New Bos, but always the same love song.

''twitititwiiiitwiiitiiiiiitwiittttt"
  • + 0
 Brendog this is a better course preview than Claudio tbh. I don’t mind Claudio, but seeing a current pro just put down a nice lap with not a lot of talking is really refreshing.We can really get a good gauge of the track. Plus Claudio should be happy to see his rider on that sweet gambler showing off.
  • + 3
 Sacrilege
  • + 3
 There's plenty of those out there already. There is only one Claudio.
  • + 3
 So, Claudio changed his name . . . . Man, that guy MUST have hit his head hard.
  • + 1
 Looks super rough, super tight. Hopefully it's a battle of the best and not a battle of who was lucky enough not to break something.
  • + 1
 So, here is the stupid question of the day. After watching 8 years of DH, what are the whistles for? Splits? Does somebody click a stop watch when they here the whistle?
  • + 2
 To warn people that a rider is approaching on track
  • + 1
 @Dropthedebt: Thanks man!
  • - 2
 The cobblestone sections of rhe tour de france are rougher then the urban section of this track. It is embarasssing that something the lycra roadies would race on is a wc dh option. We may see a roadie jumping and doing a backflip over this....
  • + 4
 Yup, but apparently the rest of the track is rough enough that no one cares.
  • + 1
 I hope nobody crashes in the urban section in the finals .. would be quite deadly
  • + 2
 So refreshing to see a track like this! Cant wait for race day Big Grin
  • + 2
 Sprint through town looks lungbustery.
  • + 1
 Inserts or not this is a gonna be a wheelcruncher! Good luck to all the riders (especially Gwin) this race is gonna be sick!
  • + 1
 Best World Cup Track Ever! Cause this time Red Bull can cover the complete 2 minute track in the live stream.
  • + 1
 Wide handlebars need not apply...super tight down the city streets. Should be a fun race to watch
  • + 2
 dat video compression tho
  • + 1
 Potential for stray dogs!
  • + 1
 That's a wild course! Nervous just watching it.
  • + 0
 Is this really a World Cup standard track? Yeah it looks nails in places but seriously?
  • + 2
 That track....wow
  • + 1
 Would suck if somebody opened one of those doors on the last section
  • - 2
 Well, that is stupid without Claudio.
