Team Videos: Lošinj Downhill World Cup 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
YT Mob


For the 2nd time in three years Aaron Gwin (USA) has won the opening round of the UCI World Cup for his team The YT Mob, and this time it was at the brand new venue of Veli Losinj in Croatia. The track was short, steep, and extremely rocky, with most riders finding it difficult to maintain lines at speed. It also took riders from the roughest section on the World Cup circuit, to the smoothest section with a short urban run to the finish line. In the past 20 years there have only been three occasions where the winning man of the opening round goes on to win the overall series, and all three times that was Aaron Gwin, so his rivals will be fully aware that ‘the boss’ has started his season with typical strength and precision.


Team Dorval AM


A good way to start the new world cup season. Even with a treacherous track, the riders of the team Dorval AM spent a good week in Croatia. The final results were not as good compared to the qualification runs but it's part of the game.



MENTIONS: @YTIndustries @DorvalAMNicolai


