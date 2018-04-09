VIDEOS

Losinj World Cup Track Preview with Angel Suarez - Video

Apr 9, 2018
by Sarah Moore  


In just two weeks, we will see the UCI DH World Cup kick off at a new venue in Losinj, Croatia. Angel Suarez rode the nearly finished track in March and gives you a preview of it.

Did you pick your dream DH World Cup team yet? Enter the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek and you could walk home with a Trek Session 9.9!



MENTIONS: @YTIndustries @trek


Must Read This Week
Trek Full Stache - First Ride
74445 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
66879 views
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
54539 views
Must Watch: Gamble - Official Trailer
48747 views
Goodyear's New Mountain Bike Tires - First Look
41159 views
The Lošinj World Cup DH Track Will be Brutal for Wheels & Tyres - Video
39046 views
Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?
38830 views
Push ACS3 Coil Conversion Kit - Review
38387 views

25 Comments

  • + 8
 What that course really needs is a Rock Feature.
  • + 1
 Yeah, Def too bike parky. The threat of a flat tire is no where in sight.
  • + 6
 the whole trail had rock walls around it, then the town was built out of rocks. who has that many rocks.
  • + 1
 Only Croatia because they stole them from everyone else.
  • + 1
 They're only a few dry stone walls. You can find them all over.
  • + 1
 @wpplayer18: I was in Germany for 40 days a few years ago and the liaison from the defense company we worked with made a lot of jokes about a few countries east of Germany involving theft. At one point on a pleasure trip to Nuremberg I thought we were surely gonna get jumped in an underground pub because he was drunk and telling these jokes very loud. We survived.
  • + 5
 I am impressed with how much they are hyping up this race. all i can think about is how dangerous that rock wall on the side of the trail looks.
  • + 6
 This track may be the most unrideable thing since the Klein Mantra.
  • + 1
 hahahahahahaha The Klein Mantra.
  • + 5
 that track looks extremely very bad for anyone who eats it.
  • + 1
 All the rocks on the side of the trail must have been picked off of the trail itself.

That's insane. So many freaking rocks.

Also doesn't look that steep, but he wasn't pedaling much was he?
  • + 4
 looks like urban dh in the woods
  • + 2
 The real question is are we going to see Angel finish the season uninjured? We still have no idea how fast he is.
  • + 2
 I don't get it...

Of all the trails, at all the resorts, in all the world...this?
  • + 1
 They forked out the dough for the UCI.
  • + 3
 how the f*ck does he ride with his bars like that!?!?!?!?
  • + 4
 needs more rocks
  • + 3
 Over/under 20 - riders who flat
  • + 2
 geez that seems really short....
  • + 1
 I really hope the trail is named rocky road in case anyone eats it
  • + 1
 That's a DH track. Who cares paved section?
  • + 0
 It doesn't look like a very difficult track, but it does seem like it would be fun to mess around on.
  • + 2
 That is a lot of rocks.
  • + 1
 This comment section is gonna be good.
  • + 1
 Jesus, Angel - don't break any bones.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029015
Mobile Version of Website