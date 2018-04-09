Losinj World Cup Track Preview with Angel Suarez - Video

In just two weeks, we will see the UCI DH World Cup kick off at a new venue in Losinj, Croatia. Angel Suarez rode the nearly finished track in March and gives you a preview of it.
Did you pick your dream DH World Cup team yet? Enter the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek
and you could walk home with a Trek Session 9.9!
That's insane. So many freaking rocks.
Also doesn't look that steep, but he wasn't pedaling much was he?
Of all the trails, at all the resorts, in all the world...this?
