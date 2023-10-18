Video: Lost in Chile with Andreu Lacondeguy

I could try to explain my experience with a million words but I recommend you to just take the time and go there… get on a flight and enjoy Chile, the best outdoor sports country in the world.? — Andreu Lacondeguy

Finding yourself getting lost in the unknown is what prompted Andreu Lancondeguy to return to Chile in early 2023. A legendary country with mountains and volcanoes that provide limitless contrasts. After months of solo scouting from North to South, Andreu managed to find the best freeride spots, from the Atacama desert to the Araucaria forests in Patagonia. He also went to meet the locals who are passionate about adventure, to bring us these magnificent images which he shares in his new documentary, "LOST IN CHILE”.