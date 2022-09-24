Loudenvielle Set to Host the EWS & DH World Cup in 2023

Five years ago in the Louron valley we hosted our very first enduro mountain bike French Cup. This was followed by the European Championships and two years later the Enduro World Series, including the final round in Loudenvielle this year. We are very excited to be organising a downhill round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, in addition to a round of the Enduro World Series, alongside the UCI in 2023.



The UCI World Cup round for downhill will be held on the Skyvall track, which is both technical and very spectacular in nature. The downhill track lies between the mountain resorts of Peyregudes and Loudenvielle.



For a long time this area has been recognized for its natural beauty and remains popular for skiing, cycling and even tourism all year round for health and wellbeing,



Loudenvielle, thanks to mountain biking, is experiencing a new impetus. I am firmly convinced that 2023 will be an exciting new chapter for our region, which stays committed to the development of sports tourism in all four seasons. With all our years of experience and the hard work accomplished to date, we will produce a world class mountain bike event that can be enjoyed by spectators of all ages and competitors alike. — Michel Pelieu, Louron Valley President and Hautes-Pyrénées Department President