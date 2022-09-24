Loudenvielle Set to Host the EWS & DH World Cup in 2023

Alongside the final round of the EWS this weekend it has been announced that Loudenvielle will host both the EWS and the DH World Cup next year.
The original 2023 race calendar
featured two blank spots with French venues hosting at least two different races in a single week. Now we have a slightly clearer picture as Loudenvielle will run the EWS and DH World Cup between September 1 to 3. The second French venue that will host the XC, DH and EWS is still to be announced.
Next year's event in Loudenvielle will be the first race weekend combining DH World Cup and EWS racing. It will be interesting to see quite how the logistics work and if riders could still compete in both events.
While there will probably be a few changes to the course for next year it has been said the DH World Cup race will be run on the Skyvall track that sits between Peyregudes and Loudenvielle.
|After the Enduro World Series, I am delighted that our UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will also visit Loudenvielle, with a round for the downhill specialists. This fantastic and varied weekend of competition will provide wide international exposure for mountain bike, one of the objectives of the UCI’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Loudenvielle reinforces its commitment to mountain bike and provides a wonderful stage for the best mountain bike enduro and downhill athletes in the world.— UCI President David Lappartient
|Five years ago in the Louron valley we hosted our very first enduro mountain bike French Cup. This was followed by the European Championships and two years later the Enduro World Series, including the final round in Loudenvielle this year. We are very excited to be organising a downhill round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, in addition to a round of the Enduro World Series, alongside the UCI in 2023.
The UCI World Cup round for downhill will be held on the Skyvall track, which is both technical and very spectacular in nature. The downhill track lies between the mountain resorts of Peyregudes and Loudenvielle.
For a long time this area has been recognized for its natural beauty and remains popular for skiing, cycling and even tourism all year round for health and wellbeing,
Loudenvielle, thanks to mountain biking, is experiencing a new impetus. I am firmly convinced that 2023 will be an exciting new chapter for our region, which stays committed to the development of sports tourism in all four seasons. With all our years of experience and the hard work accomplished to date, we will produce a world class mountain bike event that can be enjoyed by spectators of all ages and competitors alike.— Michel Pelieu, Louron Valley President and Hautes-Pyrénées Department President
|Loudenvielle is a well known venue to French riders and became an instant classic when it was added to the Enduro World Series calendar for the first time in 2021 - so much so it’s where we crown our series winners this year.
As a multi-year host to the Tour de France, the area has cycling in its DNA and some of the best mountain bike terrain on the planet. Sitting closely alongside the Andorran round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup the weekend prior and hosting the first ever downhill and enduro combination weekend, we also continue to achieve our goals of minimising our travel footprint while maximising our activities at each destination— Chris Ball, CEO of ESO Sports
4 Comments