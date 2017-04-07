Louis Hamilton's Commencal Furious Bike Check





Louis Hamilton's Commencal Furious



On the washout day early in the week of Crankworx Rotorua, Louis Hamilton of New Zealand found himself suddenly being mobbed in the pits. The reason; he was walking around with one of Commencal's new Furious model bikes. Louis had a pretty interesting mix of components from across several brands, especially where his drivetrain is involved, but the frame itself was what got people worked up, given that it's not been seen in the wild much, if at all. Not having a specific drivetrain sponsor has allowed Louis to run a mix of components that he likes in this area and the bike was running on Fox suspension front and rear.



Louis was really enjoying the ride and noted that the 200mm of rear wheel travel felt like more, thanks to the progressive nature of the rear suspension. He had the Fox 40 up front set to 200mm and found that it was a great setup for the bike.







• Commencal Furious, 27.5" wheels

• 200mm Fox 40

• Fox Float X2 – 200mm travel

• Spank bar/stem combo

• Avid Code R brakes

• SDG I-Beam seat and post

• E*Thirteen LG1 Crankset

• Saint derailleur / SRAM 7 speed DH cassette

• Spank Spike 33 Race Wheels

• Maxxis Tires (Minion DHF / DHR here)







Louis Hamilton's Stats



Height – 6'1"

Weight – 85kg / 187lbs

Riding Style – "Racer." Smooth, calculated, and willing to get a little wild when it happens





The Bike Details





• Frame Size – Large

• Tire choice/size – Front Maxxis Minion Maxxgrip 2.5 / Minion DHR Supertacky 2.4

• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 27psi

• Wheelsize – 27.5"



Suspension

• Travel Front 200mm / Rear 200mm

• Pressures – Front 78psi / Rear 200psi

• Damper settings – Front: LSC 20 out (26 = wide open), HSC 14 out (22 = wide open), Rebound 6 out (9 = wide open)

• Rear: Still working on it

• Volume adjustment – 2 front / 2 rear

Cockpit

• Bar height – Slammed, 30mm rise bars

• Roll – Rolled a little forward of his fork/head angle

• Bar width – 780mm

• Stem length – 50mm



• Saddle position – Back from center

• Tilt – Layed back



• Brake lever position – Neutral/average

• Lever throw – Less than average throw quick bite

• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 170mm cranks







Louis' brake levers are set pretty neutral. Lever reach a little longer. Shimano pedals, Minion DHR rear tire.





Any customizations or peculiarities?

• The bike comes with moto-foam for under the shock

• It also comes with a new rubber chainstay protector that Commencal will be using on a range of their bikes. It's far softer than regular protectors and really dampens out the sound.

• Louis really likes how progressive the Furious is. He finds it hard to believe it's 200mm of travel and not more.



