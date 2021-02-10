Louis Jeandel and Guillaume Larbeyou join Sunn French Connexion Racing

Press Release: Sunn French Connexion Racing
We're proud to announce our 2 new elite riders. Louis Jeandel and Guillaume Larbeyou. Both riders had an amazing year in 2020 as privateers and sign with the Sunn French Connexion Team for their first season as pro riders. Louis and Guillaume both live in Aix-Les-Bains and started racing Enduro at the same time. The two friends have been teammates and we're stoked to have both join us for 2021.
|I am very happy to join the Sunn French Connexion racing team, it’s a great experience for me and a good opportunity to go pro with a great team and historic brand. I’m really looking forward to working with my teammates and working with an experienced group of people. I can’t wait to start the season!—Louis Jeandel
|I am really excited to join the Sunn French Connexion Racing Team. I can’t wait to show everyone the projects we are working on, we have a lot to share! I’m also really lucky to be working with such a good team, and just can’t wait for the racing season to begin and share the good times together!”—Guillaume Larbeyou
Both riders have already been testing their Sunn Kern enduro bikes with our sponsors and are pretty confident that they have the right racing machine for the challenge ahead.
Theo, Louis and Guillaume will make up our elite Enduro race team and will be joined by fellow French riders Lucas Frigout and Quentin Arnaud who will focus solely on the E-EWS racing season.
Keep posted to the Sunn French Connexion Racing website
and Instagram
for more updates, and videos, and look out for our upcoming sponsor announcement soon.
1 Comment
Post a Comment