Louise Ferguson Joins Nukeproof

Dec 9, 2021
by Nukeproof  

Press Release: Nukeproof


Welcome to the team: Louise Ferguson


Nukeproof are stoked to welcome Louise Ferguson to the team. The timing seems perfect with Louise fresh off winning the second round of the Crankworx Summer Series Downhill on her new Nukeproof Dissent 297 (received just a day before the second stop of the Summer tour). Louise hails from Fort William, Scotland, now living in Queenstown, New Zealand for the past 2 years, she will be racing the Crankworx series and various other races with Nukeproof.

bigquotesWe’ve known or Louise for a while with her backflipping exploits on the Scottish trails, but a meeting with her at the Megavalanche a few years back put her on our radar. When we received a message to say she would like to ride with us it was an easy yes. Her energy on the bike is infectious and inspiring, plus her time in New Zealand has seen her push herself to a new high. Stoked to see her at events like #futureground as well as the races. She’s an awesome attitude and we’re stoked to be supporting her this year along with her other sponsors. Rob Sherratt, Nukeproof Global Marketing Manager



Welcome to the team Louise, stoked to have you on Nukeproof. You can follow her adventures here @louise_anne

