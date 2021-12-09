Louise Ferguson Joins Nukeproof

We’ve known or Louise for a while with her backflipping exploits on the Scottish trails, but a meeting with her at the Megavalanche a few years back put her on our radar. When we received a message to say she would like to ride with us it was an easy yes. Her energy on the bike is infectious and inspiring, plus her time in New Zealand has seen her push herself to a new high. Stoked to see her at events like #futureground as well as the races. She’s an awesome attitude and we’re stoked to be supporting her this year along with her other sponsors. — Rob Sherratt, Nukeproof Global Marketing Manager