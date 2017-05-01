2017 Lourdes DH World Cup - Team Videos

With the Norco Factory Racing boys on new bikes, the equipment was in check, the only thing standing in their way was the challenging Lourdes track.Henry took to the hill, the stoke was high, loving the trail and bike. All through practice he looked solid but come qualification run and in his nation's jersey, he washed out, putting him out of contention for the big day.Joe was looking super quick, ready for war and eager to get a good result under his belt after some stormers at Crankworx Rotorua. But in his qualification run he flipped the bars just before a big compression and after taking it like a champ rode another 100 foot before ducking out the tape with a dislocated shoulder.Sam was feeling good, just excited to ride after being off with a shoulder injury from New Zealand and it showed! Looking loose and fast Sam came through qualifications in 17th place, but eager for more come race day. Race runs came and Sam was looking good, pedaling hard, even in the air! Frenchman Fayolle had set a blistering time, enough to hold Blenki off, with Sam finishing 20th, enough to protect him for Fort Will and sit in a top 20 spot coming into a fresh season. Just a start of things to come for the kiwi.