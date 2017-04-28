Pinkbike.com
Lourdes Track Preview With Brendog and Gaetan - Video
Apr 28, 2017 at 11:01
Apr 28, 2017
by
SCOTT Sports
MENTIONS:
@SCOTT-Sports
15 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
MrEtnie
(38 mins ago)
So this is the track at race speed. Quite the difference to Claudio, even when I would take double the amount of Claudio to get down... if I managed to get down.
[Reply]
+ 2
alaric0108
(30 mins ago)
With Claudio you see how the track is difficult what it'snt the case in prorider's preview.
[Reply]
+ 1
t1000
(15 mins ago)
@alaric0108
: And still.. Claudio is a damn good rider (even though he is far from pro level)... Track are even more difficult than they look in Claudios' previews
[Reply]
+ 1
Enduro-Shredders
(11 mins ago)
Don't forget Brendog would have had practice runs prior to this, Claudio's run was his first run after his track walk.
[Reply]
+ 4
bridgermurray
(30 mins ago)
Was I the only one feeling sick to my stomach watching that race run? How does he find those lines? Amazing. One wrong move and your done for sure. Such a high speed track.
[Reply]
+ 1
SCCC120
(3 mins ago)
So fast and smooth through the rough stuff. No idea which way he was gonna go through the trees. That was a fun watch.
[Reply]
+ 4
Harlsta
(42 mins ago)
Wow!!! So much more of a sense of speed and risk than Claudio's preview (which I also enjoyed).
[Reply]
+ 2
GOGRANDE
(30 mins ago)
Wow that was smoooooth. Amazing how dialed those lines are.
[Reply]
+ 2
yazzie
(40 mins ago)
Creepy thing is you barley hear the brakes
[Reply]
+ 1
manchvegas
(3 mins ago)
mmmm, I like the pitch of the windnoise on brendogs video better...
[Reply]
+ 1
microfiz
(2 mins ago)
Well, all my aspirations of being a pro have been dashed.
[Reply]
+ 1
Smallbright
(37 mins ago)
I wish I had Brendog vision so I could see lines like he does.
[Reply]
+ 1
blazingsaddle
(32 mins ago)
!!
[Reply]
+ 2
HIFBA
(31 mins ago)
Must be the new Scott Prospect Goggles
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(45 mins ago)
Dang. Respect for both.
[Reply]
