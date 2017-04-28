Lourdes Track Preview With Brendog and Gaetan - Video

Apr 28, 2017 at 11:01
Apr 28, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  
 
15 Comments

  • + 7
 So this is the track at race speed. Quite the difference to Claudio, even when I would take double the amount of Claudio to get down... if I managed to get down. Wink
  • + 2
 With Claudio you see how the track is difficult what it'snt the case in prorider's preview.
  • + 1
 @alaric0108: And still.. Claudio is a damn good rider (even though he is far from pro level)... Track are even more difficult than they look in Claudios' previews
  • + 1
 Don't forget Brendog would have had practice runs prior to this, Claudio's run was his first run after his track walk.
  • + 4
 Was I the only one feeling sick to my stomach watching that race run? How does he find those lines? Amazing. One wrong move and your done for sure. Such a high speed track.
  • + 1
 So fast and smooth through the rough stuff. No idea which way he was gonna go through the trees. That was a fun watch.
  • + 4
 Wow!!! So much more of a sense of speed and risk than Claudio's preview (which I also enjoyed).
  • + 2
 Wow that was smoooooth. Amazing how dialed those lines are.
  • + 2
 Creepy thing is you barley hear the brakes
  • + 1
 mmmm, I like the pitch of the windnoise on brendogs video better...
  • + 1
 Well, all my aspirations of being a pro have been dashed.
  • + 1
 I wish I had Brendog vision so I could see lines like he does.
  • + 1
 !!
  • + 2
 Must be the new Scott Prospect Goggles
  • + 2
 Dang. Respect for both.

