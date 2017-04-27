2017 Lourdes World Cup Preview and Track Walk - Photo Epic









Here we are, back in the land of miracles and unexplainable feats. Of course, it is the Virgin Mary who's said to have appeared on a total of eighteen occasions here in Lourdes that has made this small town at the foot of the Pyrenees famous for recent centuries. It's a place of massive religious pilgrimage where faithful and wishful should travel in from all corners of the globe hoping their prayers and wishes will be heard and answered.



In its modern time, Lourdes now has a population of around 15,000 residents but takes on an additional 5,000,000 pilgrims and tourists each season to give it the feel of a major urban center complete with the hustle and bustle of human activity around every corner. This week however there is a new pilgrimage in town, one where the participants are more concerned with the holy qualities of the dirt rather than the water as they look to kick off the UCI downhill season on Lourdes' hallowed ground. Marking the opening of the season for the third year in a row the track may very well become as legendary as the town itself. And while three years has nothing on a century, and a few thousand people isn't quite as big as a million, it's still nice to think that our little World Cup Pilgrimage holds a bit of relevance in this unique location. We are after all situated just below some of the biggest mountains on the planet, the Pyrenees.



After what seems like the longest of off-seasons where there's been a lot of shuffling about of teams and sponsors, things are looking quite fresh and exciting with quite a few unknowns on the horizon. Loic Bruni is on totally new suspension never raced at the highest level, riders like Mannon Carpenter and Mike Jones are coming back from injuries, all of the Santa Cruz Syndicate are about to race the first truly competitive 29" wheeled DH bike in World Cup competition, countless other riders are running new frames, brakes, tires, etc and all are hoping that the off-season of testing will truly make the difference. We wouldn't even be surprised if a few riders or mechanics have been sneaking out at night to fill their buckets with Holy Water in hopes of gaining that extra edge.



On top of all that there's the track here Lourdes. The organizers have taken what was already one of the best courses on the circuit and given in a subtle but significant facelift. The rock-studded beast that snakes down the Pic du Jer in brutal fashion has always been a rider favorite, and response to the demand for more natural and technical tracks, many of the berms and bench cut straightaways have been removed. In their place, we have flat corners, off-camber straights, direct inside lines with some big consequences, and a whole lot of fresh loam and hero dirt. In fact, the relatively dry Spring combined with rain (and snow) the past few days has left the track in primo condition. The soil is pure perfection, and since we are in Lourdes we might as well just say that it is devine.



Get stoked. The 2017 World Cup Downhill Series is here...





Welcome back. Welcome back.





While the DH track is situated in the hills just on the edge of town, the heart of Lourdes is jammed pack with the hustle and bustle of the big city. It's close proximity to such a large urban center makes Lourdes quite a unique venue on the WC circuit.





Light a candle in Lourdes and perhaps your dreams may come true.









Summer is still a fair way out in these parts.





Brook Macdonald having a look at the fresh snowline that crept well below the start house overnight.





3 weeks later in the year than Lourdes 2016, but still we're seeing concerning dustings of the white stuff.





Loic Bruni locked and loaded looking for the lucky break in Lourdes.





Manon Carpenter and mechanic, Gavin fettling her Radon Swoop.





16 wins and counting for Rachel Atherton, and the mud in her fork brace won't be slowing her down.





Tahnee Seagrave unwraps some fresh new kit.





Lourdes downhill world cup number 3, coming right up...





Through the tunnel and up to the top of the hill in the somewhat unconventional Lourdes uplift.





The ghost train cabin passing point, always raises the pulse on the way up.





Luckily the overnight snow has melted off before track walk got underway in the early afternoon.





The city of miracles as seen from the start gate.





Ou la la!





At 9 am the start ramp was under a few centimeters of snow. By afternoon this was all that was left.





All the snow turned to holy water and was absorbed to make some fantastic looking dirt.





The grass might be a bit taller than in past years but that doesn't mean the rocks have gotten any smaller.





Kona Fearon and crew scrubbing the last of the melting snow off their shoes.





Gee Atherton strides forth under the troll bridge high above Lourdes.





New Atherton Racing additions, Graeme Mudd and Kade Edwards.





The infamous Trackwalk Trackstand was in full effect in many sections this afternoon.





Remi Thirion takes the nasty shelf section of 'the wall' in his stride.





Steve Peat is here to help his Syndicate brethren with line choice and race strategy. He has a media pass and everything so there's no telling what else he might get up to.





Junior World Champ Finn Iles back on the hill that saw him claim his first WC one year ago.





The organizers modified the track this year to remove many of the termed corners. In their place, there are fresh cut flat corners and heaps of fresh loam... As it should be.





This new bit of track looks like it's going to be loose, fast and rowdy.





Loamy hero dirt full of rocks. Lourdes have mercy.





The course modifications have riders questioning if some of the previous year's sneaky lines are still doable, or if there are a few super sneaky new ones on offer.





Brannigan scopes one of many leaps of faith.





While April showers bring May flowers, this colorful bouquet's days are numbered sitting in the middle of the track.





The French rock is looking mighty slick and sharp at this point.





Lourdes... always ready to turn the gnar-factor up to 11 and leave it there.





Near the bottom and the dirt is looking primo





The infamous gully and the risky gap line off the embankment on the right have claimed many a riders season over the past two years. We sincerely hope no one meets this cruel fate in 2017.





Myriam Nicole amongst the moss of the hipped step-down that has seen many a brutal fall over the last two years.





Last year the track was taped all the way out to the catch net. This year riders have to stay up on the off-camber before diving down into the big left hand turn that took out Loic Bruni in his race run last year. It's the little details like this that go a long way in making things more challenging for the riders. Something they are all asking for on the current WC tracks.





Loris Vergier happy to see that despite the rain and snow over the last two days, the track is in amazing condition.





It would be amazing to see Nicole land the kind of result she deserves here on home soil after a few runs of bad luck in a row.





Mike Jones has had a wild inside line through this section and a few others the past two years.





Other than a brief flat straightaway near the top of the course, the track in Lourdes never lets up. Throwing rocks, roots, and corners at riders in succession all the way to the bottom.





Rocks on rocks on rocks through the pine trees.





Get things wrong in the last few corners and the catch netting is the only thing keeping you from cartwheeling down the steep woods.





Miranda Miller and Mechanic Kevin Joly inspect the huck to flat that is actually more accurately described as a buck to off-camber flat full of big slippery roots.





Team GT, about ready to huck their meat to flat.





The trail maintenance crew hiking up for those final touches. A bit of grooming can do no harm on a course this ragged...





The last turn before a raucous reception from the roaring French crowd.





The landing off of the last bridge drop has been moved out and a healthy dose of 'knuckle' applied.





Ready for tomorrow's thrashing. Fox 40's getting delivered after a final tune, polished, and blessing with holy water.





Troy's Mechanic, Aaron Pelttari, tending to his all new SRAM Code RSC.





Look at the time! There haven't been to many races with big international turn-outs so far this year, but for what there has been, Jack Moir's the man.





The complete Intense Factory Racing crew in front of their shiny new pit set-up.





Danny's machine with new colors coming together at the hands of Christian Schandl.





Dan the man ready to continue a 4 race long winning streak.





Holy water straight from the source.





Let's hope these ladies are praying for no rain and lots of sunshine this weekend.




