RACING

Lourdes World Cup 2017 - Timed Training Results

Apr 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Men

1 // Gee Atherton
2 // Danny Hart
3 // Bernard Kerr



Elite Women

1 // Rachel Atherton
2 // Manon Carpenter
3 // Emilie Siegenthaler


Junior Men

1 // Finn Isles
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux




Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
151665 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
85171 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
82448 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
79476 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
77042 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
75640 views
Do Wheels Need to Cost So Much? – Interview – Sea Otter 2017
72673 views
Riding Rocky Mountain's 2018 Altitude - First Ride
63937 views

7 Comments

  • + 8
 Minnar punctured his 29er with a tyre off the rim. Ima just grab me some popcorn cos these comments are guna fucking IMAX.
  • + 3
 But what bike did Hart and Gee ride??
  • + 1
 29er Session of course.
  • + 1
 Was Gee really on a 29r too???! I hope Minaar and anyone else on one of the gross ass 29rs ends up at the bottom of the table. ENOUGH CHANGES!!
  • + 2
 Rachel hasn't slowed down a bit, 9 second gap!
  • + 3
 I CAN'T WAIT FOR SUNDAY
  • + 1
 Rachel Atherton. 9 second gap. She is crazy good.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027132
Mobile Version of Website