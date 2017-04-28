Pinkbike.com
Lourdes World Cup 2017 - Timed Training Results
Apr 28, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Elite Men
1 // Gee Atherton
2 // Danny Hart
3 // Bernard Kerr
Elite Women
1 // Rachel Atherton
2 // Manon Carpenter
3 // Emilie Siegenthaler
Junior Men
1 // Finn Isles
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux
Samarius
(6 mins ago)
Minnar punctured his 29er with a tyre off the rim. Ima just grab me some popcorn cos these comments are guna fucking IMAX.
[Reply]
+ 3
whattheheel
Plus
(7 mins ago)
But what bike did Hart and Gee ride??
[Reply]
+ 1
rnayel
(6 mins ago)
29er Session of course.
[Reply]
+ 1
sxjimmy
(1 mins ago)
Was Gee really on a 29r too???! I hope Minaar and anyone else on one of the gross ass 29rs ends up at the bottom of the table. ENOUGH CHANGES!!
[Reply]
+ 2
baldemarch
(3 mins ago)
Rachel hasn't slowed down a bit, 9 second gap!
[Reply]
+ 3
wpplayer18
(7 mins ago)
I CAN'T WAIT FOR SUNDAY
[Reply]
+ 1
longreach
(2 mins ago)
Rachel Atherton. 9 second gap. She is crazy good.
[Reply]
