Lousã Portugal World Cup Reportedly Cancelled or Postponed

As first reported by Vital
, it appears that the first round of the World Cup season in Portugal is now canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. The event was scheduled to take place March 20-21 in Lousã, Portugal.
There have been an increasing number of events and gatherings being canceled worldwide in recent days along with restrictions being placed on travel by various governments, agencies, and organizations.
Here's what we do know: According to a letter published by the Portuguese Ministry of Health, guidelines have been established that indoor events with over 1,000 visitors and outdoor events with over 5,000 would be canceled by early April. Theoretically, the event could be held without spectators. We have previously reported that the UCI was maintaining a "hands-off" approach to individual events. Rumors have been circulating heavily amongst riders and media all afternoon saying that the event has indeed been cancelled but there is yet to be an official word.
The UCI released the following statement last week regarding events:
UCI Statement: Impact of the coronavirus on the UCI International Calendar
(March 4, 2020, 18:45PM)
Following a meeting held today with representatives of different members of the cycling family – teams, riders and organisers -, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) specifies the following on the subject of the next events on its calendar given the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).
The decision has been taken not to proceed with the cancellation of any events at this stage. Any possible decision to cancel will be taken by the health authorities in the concerned regions depending on the evolution of the local situation and different risk factors identified. The organisers and all members of the cycling family will be obliged to comply to any such decision.
For the events still taking place, it has been decided that each organiser must take a certain number of measures with the aim of limiting to a maximum the risk of the coronavirus spreading further. These include increasing the distance between the public and riders, particularly in the start and finish zones; respecting a strict medical protocol, variable depending on the country, but in any case including a process for dealing with suspected cases and the provision of a detailed map of establishments capable of carrying out diagnostic tests for the coronavirus; limiting the number of teams staying in each hotel; respecting certain hygiene measures, for example avoiding the use of the same pen by riders signing in at the beginning of the race.
If the organisers are required, on decision by their authorities, to refuse the participation of certain teams or if teams find themselves unable to take part in an event for a valid reason, the UCI will need to be informed rapidly. In such a situation, it will take necessary measures, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that no team is penalised, either financially or when their sporting results are considered, in particular when it comes to evaluating their UCI WorldTeam or UCI ProTeam status.
If the evolution of the situation were to justify other measures, the UCI, which is permanently following the situation and remains in contact with all stakeholders via an ad hoc group, will rapidly take the necessary decisions.
The UCI reiterates that the measures undertaken aim to reduce the risk of infection among riders, team staff, the public and any other person involved in cycling, in order to avoid contributing to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.
The UCI will write to each of cycling’s different groups – teams, riders, organisers and National Federations – with details of measures taken and the procedure to follow.
The UCI would like to thank the members of the cycling family for their contribution to this fight against the spreading of the coronavirus and calls for the unity of all parties, necessary in this context.
The same principles will be applied for all events on the UCI International Calendar, and for all disciplines.
Neither the UCI nor event organizers have responded to requests for comment at time of publishing. We will update this post when they do.
The Mayor of Lousã has issued a statement with the recommendation to postpone the race, along with other events scheduled in the near future. That can be read here
.
Dean Lucas also posted the following on Instagram:
|Well that’s a real bummer.. looks like the first World Cup is Lousã has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.—Dean Lucas
89 Comments
But on a serious note, how will this affect my fantasy team?
a) The measured, rational response:
Can't be too upset about this I guess. Looking forward to the next one.
b) The idiot response:
f*cking cancel culture
_: Subject?
C:\> “Covid_19”
_: Do you want to be an a*shole? [yes/no]
C:\> ”yes”
Also Pinkbike: The UCI nor event organizers have made an official statement on the Lousã World Cup, specifically,
Screwed over by Wu-Flu!
Post a Comment