Lousã Portugal World Cup Reportedly Cancelled or Postponed

Mar 10, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Remember the first time you heard the name Hugo Frixtalon It was last year here in the mud for qualies. Can he repeat in the rain tomorrow

As first reported by Vital, it appears that the first round of the World Cup season in Portugal is now canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. The event was scheduled to take place March 20-21 in Lousã, Portugal.

There have been an increasing number of events and gatherings being canceled worldwide in recent days along with restrictions being placed on travel by various governments, agencies, and organizations.

Here's what we do know: According to a letter published by the Portuguese Ministry of Health, guidelines have been established that indoor events with over 1,000 visitors and outdoor events with over 5,000 would be canceled by early April. Theoretically, the event could be held without spectators. We have previously reported that the UCI was maintaining a "hands-off" approach to individual events. Rumors have been circulating heavily amongst riders and media all afternoon saying that the event has indeed been cancelled but there is yet to be an official word.

The UCI released the following statement last week regarding events:

UCI Statement: Impact of the coronavirus on the UCI International Calendar

(March 4, 2020, 18:45PM)
Following a meeting held today with representatives of different members of the cycling family – teams, riders and organisers -, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) specifies the following on the subject of the next events on its calendar given the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the cancellation of any events at this stage. Any possible decision to cancel will be taken by the health authorities in the concerned regions depending on the evolution of the local situation and different risk factors identified. The organisers and all members of the cycling family will be obliged to comply to any such decision.

For the events still taking place, it has been decided that each organiser must take a certain number of measures with the aim of limiting to a maximum the risk of the coronavirus spreading further. These include increasing the distance between the public and riders, particularly in the start and finish zones; respecting a strict medical protocol, variable depending on the country, but in any case including a process for dealing with suspected cases and the provision of a detailed map of establishments capable of carrying out diagnostic tests for the coronavirus; limiting the number of teams staying in each hotel; respecting certain hygiene measures, for example avoiding the use of the same pen by riders signing in at the beginning of the race.

If the organisers are required, on decision by their authorities, to refuse the participation of certain teams or if teams find themselves unable to take part in an event for a valid reason, the UCI will need to be informed rapidly. In such a situation, it will take necessary measures, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that no team is penalised, either financially or when their sporting results are considered, in particular when it comes to evaluating their UCI WorldTeam or UCI ProTeam status.

If the evolution of the situation were to justify other measures, the UCI, which is permanently following the situation and remains in contact with all stakeholders via an ad hoc group, will rapidly take the necessary decisions.

The UCI reiterates that the measures undertaken aim to reduce the risk of infection among riders, team staff, the public and any other person involved in cycling, in order to avoid contributing to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

The UCI will write to each of cycling’s different groups – teams, riders, organisers and National Federations – with details of measures taken and the procedure to follow.

The UCI would like to thank the members of the cycling family for their contribution to this fight against the spreading of the coronavirus and calls for the unity of all parties, necessary in this context.

The same principles will be applied for all events on the UCI International Calendar, and for all disciplines.


Neither the UCI nor event organizers have responded to requests for comment at time of publishing. We will update this post when they do.

The Mayor of Lousã has issued a statement with the recommendation to postpone the race, along with other events scheduled in the near future. That can be read here.


Dean Lucas also posted the following on Instagram:

bigquotesWell that’s a real bummer.. looks like the first World Cup is Lousã has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.Dean Lucas



Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Coronavirus DH Racing XC Racing


89 Comments

  • 38 1
 Nooooooooo!
  • 16 1
 coro-nahhhh!!!!
  • 10 0
 @loam4311: Tetsuo!!!! Kenada!!!
  • 12 0
 All cos some dude ate a bat.
  • 6 0
 Nothing stopping us PBers from showing up en mass and holding our own race. But with this crowd, we would have to enforce a "no skin suit" policy.
  • 1 0
 @piersgritten: Ozzy?
  • 3 0
 Send in the trump , he’ll sort it ! Lol
  • 1 0
 @piersgritten: bad bat
  • 1 0
 @fruitsd79: I laughed really hard at this..well played fellow nerd
  • 1 0
 @Matt115lamb: Trump could handle it...he has handled more than his fair share of old bats in his term (;
  • 33 0
 world cup DH zwift championship instead. They can turn now!
  • 2 0
 Oh damn sign me up, I get way faster once the consequence variable is removed
  • 29 0
 First of many cancellations I fear...
  • 13 1
 I have a feeling the next financial crisis has just been triggered.

But on a serious note, how will this affect my fantasy team?
  • 3 0
 I'm waiting on European rounds of ews
  • 1 0
 @brodoyouevenbike: ????????????????,how will it affect my fantasy league..belter...
  • 1 0
 @Lagr1980: do not say that
  • 1 0
 I wouldn’t expect many events to go ahead this year , unless it’s in a country with the lowest average age . Could always hold one in Blackpool !
  • 24 7
 Thank you for reading comments. Please select a response you'd like to read.

a) The measured, rational response:

Can't be too upset about this I guess. Looking forward to the next one.

b) The idiot response:

f*cking cancel culture
  • 5 1
 QUICK everybody to the store...We must buy all the bottled water!!!!!!. Just kidding. It's bad that we were unable to control the spread of coronavirus. Darn human complacency.
  • 11 0
 @Supergirl56: Directions unclear; currently leaving Costco with 15 packs of toilet paper and 8 gallons of hand sanitizer
  • 10 3
 C:\> Comment “Pinkbike”
_: Subject?
C:\> “Covid_19”
_: Do you want to be an a*shole? [yes/no]
C:\> ”yes”
  • 5 0
 @matt-15: Who cares about toilet paper stock up on beer!
  • 4 0
 @baulz: Why would I buy Corona when that's where the virus started???
  • 2 0
 @matt-15: It's to build up your immune system.
  • 18 0
 run it on Zwift!
  • 15 0
 Don’t cancel it, just don’t allow spectators like they are doing in formula one
  • 7 0
 I doubt that’s financially viable for the venue. It’s really going to hurt places like fort bill, I hope there’s going to be some compensation available from governments. The UCi is being reasonable in leaving decisions to host nations but it also conveniently removes any responsibility on their part, hope they show support for the venues.
  • 2 0
 @simonusedtoskate: exactly. The venue pays UCI to host the event. It’s existence relies on spectators to show up, unless UCI agreed to give it to the venue for free
  • 11 0
 If more of these DH races are cancelled they should just raffle the Fantasy prize. That way those 300 accounts I created wont be for nothing.
  • 1 1
 how do you have 400 emails???
  • 9 0
 No!!! I've been waiting all winter for the epic Bruni/Pierron battle of 2020!
  • 5 2
 and gwin's comeback to the top spot on the podium
  • 2 0
 @nicfugere: Ahhh...okay. I was thinking he'd be lucky to get a few top 5s personally, but hope springs eternal.
  • 7 1
 Corona WC Team to take the first win of the season. Where were they on the Fantasy list?
  • 4 0
 I am very sad, I was looking forward so much to the start of the season. But this is the reasonable decision at this time IMO.
  • 2 0
 With no racing this year does that mean we get to watch more and more 'athletes' earning a living without needing to race but posting videos having loads of fun and shredding and schralping through their local woods in 25min 'raw edits'. While surreptitiously promoting one of the major bike brands new Ebike.
  • 5 0
 Run it without spectators!
  • 2 1
 athletes and whole teams still have to travel, be accomodated somewhere, which is risky..
  • 3 0
 @darren853: Athletes are already there
  • 1 0
 Yes, no spectators or only the infected. Let's get into full panic mode, all riders have to ride in a fully micro biologic protection suit. Sell the event online and please improvise the cheering crowd behind the tapes with some robots which have motor saws. But be aware of mutations and don't forget to download the newest antivirus update before watching the stream.
  • 4 1
 Pinkbike: Lousa World Cup Cancelled.
Also Pinkbike: The UCI nor event organizers have made an official statement on the Lousã World Cup, specifically,
  • 1 0
 "lessons from the past: In the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak, St. Louis cancelled its public events while Philadelphia proceeded with a 200,000 person parade." mobile.twitter.com/luckytran/status/1237071771334889472 && original research/analysis www.pnas.org/content/104/18/7582.long
  • 2 0
 MotoGP has canceled/ postponed the first 2 rounds already. They'll have to run there races with no crowds I'd imagine. Things won't get better soon.
  • 6 3
 First Cam Zink now this...what a time to be alive.
  • 2 1
 What happened to Zinc?
  • 7 4
 @azogas413: he drove a car and people weren't happy
  • 5 2
 @artistformlyknowasdan: first he did some ridiculous backflip attempt, then he delivered a bike to a guy who got knocked out within 40 seconds of starting a fight with an Irish bloke, now he played Top Gear driving a Porsche like a dickhead While his buddy rode a bike... can’t wait what’s next. He’s a gift that keeps giving.
  • 1 2
 @WAKIdesigns: I agree with you man, dude has lost it...too many concussions. I love Sensus grips, time to look elsewhere sadly.
  • 1 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Haha thanks for that.
  • 5 1
 Fuck.
  • 3 0
 Seems sensible but doesn’t take the sting out of it
  • 1 0
 Anyone surprised? I knew when I started paying attention to this in late December that the season was over.

Screwed over by Wu-Flu!
  • 2 0
 Imagine EWS is going to follow suit... bummer for all the athletes that have trained all winter for this.
  • 1 1
 ahhh f*ck off. The cases in Portugal are near Porto not Coimbra, I get being safe but the events being cancelled are not all events so its f*cking cherry picking. Ebikes get to race but not dh?
  • 1 0
 It's not like those 2 cities are thousands of Kms apart, not even 1,5h away by car
  • 1 0
 @Arierep: yes but other countries take measures in specific regions of the country. Not all of the country.
  • 2 0
 Do we really think any of the euro rounds are occuring??!! I suspect not.
  • 2 0
 sure there coming down the track so fast the coronavirus couldn't keep up
  • 1 0
 If you follow the link to the Lousã website, you can clearly read (in Portuguese of course) that the race is off.
  • 1 0
 I followed and they "recommend" to postpone the race. Read carefully
  • 1 0
 Old Claudio and Warner are prime flu fodder , it’s worth it to keep them safe Rolleyes
  • 3 1
 Knew it!
  • 1 0
 Locals probably bought all supplies of blog roll...
  • 1 0
 Blog roll? Stupid phone / operator...
  • 1 0
 What about the EWS events .
  • 2 0
 Oh piss flaps!
  • 1 0
 I mean come on.... seriously?!? :-(
  • 1 0
 Just shift it to Fort William while you still can :'(
  • 1 0
 the coronavirus is black plague 2.0
  • 1 0
 Not looking forward to all fantasy league comments. 2020 is done.
  • 2 0
 it's a shit fuck stack
  • 1 0
 Bugger.
  • 1 0
 AH NÃO!
  • 1 0
 Fuck the flu.
  • 1 0
 Ghost Race!!
  • 1 0
 ffs
  • 1 3
 Just put that new chinese ride Corona Virus on my fantasy team
  • 1 4
 bring wc to brazil, we dont have corona virus, yet
  • 1 0
 you have 3 confirmed cases in Sao Paulo according to reuters
  • 4 0
 With that kind of thought process you will.... soon.
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy: too true!!
  • 1 0
 @Gavalar66: Reuters is a puppet
  • 5 8
 Cam Zink has corona virus
  • 1 2
 ???
  • 1 1
 Such a bummer dude, can only hope he gets better
  • 1 0
 Coreno Virus
  • 3 6
 what a pointless article.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



