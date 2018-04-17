VIDEOS

Must Watch: Love & Warfare - Video

Apr 17, 2018
by Calvin Huth  
Love & Warfare - Alex Volokhov - No Bad Days

by CalvinHuth
Comments: 12


Love & Warfare

Riding can be a very solitary sport at times. Often accompanied by long days solo building, overcoming injury and pushing through fear. Riders, like Alex Volokhov, tend to have a passion for the sport that borders on insanity. Pushing through risk and pain to capture that feeling of accomplishment.

Before Alex and I started filming he had been building in the woods for weeks. He had just finished building 4 new features and was moving back to Nelson in 2 weeks. Time was running thin and we had to start filming. We managed to shoot Mt. Provost twice in the first week. We completely lucked out, I couldn’t have dreamt up better conditions. Managing to wrap it up in 2 days and now it was time to film the features Alex had been building.

Unfortunately, the rain had different plans for us! Three of four features Alex built were now un-rideable due to the rain. With time running thin we were left with 1 day to shoot the second half of the video. With much of Alex’s hard work spoiled by rain there was a weird vibe in the air. Luckily his main feature was still rideable, and Alex knew what he wanted. It was on! The second half of this video show’s exactly how that day went down. No bullshit, no faking, this was how the day unfolded.

Rider passion and determination is what I love most about filming bikes. I will always respect the courage and effort these athletes put into their riding, it’s what they live for!

Special thanks to Jordie Lunn!

No Bad Days

by // calvin huth

Love amp Warfare


6 Comments

  • + 3
 That flip at the 3 minute mark, straight up ridiculous! Hope ya'll appreciate that beautiful, loamy forest. Haven't had proper rain for months in AUS.
  • + 1
 That was impressive. The second time he also seemed to land higher up the landing, which should have helped too. Amazing he could still pull that off on a day like that.
  • + 2
 is it just me or does that bike look tiny? Not that it makes this vid any less insane.
  • + 2
 SOOO GOOD!!!! FILMING AND RIDING BOTH SO ON POINT!
  • + 1
 2 days of filming... jeesh. Meanwhile.. Alex just wants to ride. Nice looking trail.
  • + 1
 damn!

Post a Comment



