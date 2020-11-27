Lower Body Strength and Flexibility - Yoga With Abi

HOW THIS YOGA SEQUENCE WORKS

standing

reclining

1. Chair Pose

To keep your legs strong.

2. Awkward Pose

To challenge your balance.

3. High Lunge

To actively stretch your hip flexors and hamstrings.

5. Screaming Toe

To show your feet some love.

4. Low Lunge

To release tension in the hip flexors.

6. Boat

To strengthen your core.

7. Reclining Butterfly

To stretch your groin and adductors.

8. Reclining Spinal Twist

To release tension at your lower back.

Final Resting Pose

Rest for a few minutes.