Luca Cometti, Lear Miller, and a Few Friends Adventure in the Southwest













After finding out a friends bachelor party had been canceled, Lucas called me up saying Lear, Shane, Ryan and him were still planning to get out of Flagstaff for a long weekend. Having only a few days off work, he decided the best plan would be to go adventure around the Southwest for a few days. With a few ideas of places to go and a rough game plan, we all set off from Flag to see what would come of it.









Bryce Canyon at golden hour...one of the most beautiful places I have ever been Bryce Canyon at golden hour...one of the most beautiful places I have ever been



Photo and Bike wizard Lear Miller getting steezed out Photo and Bike wizard Lear Miller getting steezed out











With only a couple hours before the sunset, we decided to head to a spot that Lucas new well and hit some old lines he has ridden before. With Lear behind the lens and Utah offering some of the most beautiful Landscapes of all time it was hard not to get some awesome photos.



































Unfortunately the stoke would be cut short in Moab due to Lear crashing hard in an Icy section of trail, which would result in a broken Tibia and Fibula. After getting Ryan's pack around Lear's leg as a brace, Lucas and Shane went ahead to try and find a ranger to give him a ride down as Ryan and myself stayed with him to help him scooter push his way down 2+ miles of trail with a broken leg. Lucky for all of us, Lear was able to get a ride from a local ranger down to the local hospital where we all met back up with him. #Livingroomlear Unfortunately the stoke would be cut short in Moab due to Lear crashing hard in an Icy section of trail, which would result in a broken Tibia and Fibula. After getting Ryan's pack around Lear's leg as a brace, Lucas and Shane went ahead to try and find a ranger to give him a ride down as Ryan and myself stayed with him to help him scooter push his way down 2+ miles of trail with a broken leg. Lucky for all of us, Lear was able to get a ride from a local ranger down to the local hospital where we all met back up with him.















With us all back in town (minus Lear, he headed to the hospital), we decided to head to the local dirt jump spot to finish up an awesome few days.

















