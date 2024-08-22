Video: Luca Cometti Races the TDS E-Enduro

After racing head to head for Sea Otter Slalom, we loaded the car up and drove east into the hills of Grass Valley, California, for one of my favorite events of the year – TDS. TDS is an invite-only enduro, hosted on private property that always delivers a standout weekend of the year for me. It is filled with awesome tracks, good food, top tier spectating and plenty of riding. Last year, I did this race on my Analog bike, but this year I decided to race the E-Bike class. The E-bike category has been slowly growing at this event every year, from the first year I raced E-bikes in 2021, to this year, it has grown by over 300%. I had an awesome time racing my Canyon Strive: On this year and am excited to bring you guys along for one of my favorite weekends of the year. — Luca Cometti