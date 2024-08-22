Powered by Outside

Video: Luca Cometti Races the TDS E-Enduro

Aug 22, 2024
by Luca Cometti  


bigquotesAfter racing head to head for Sea Otter Slalom, we loaded the car up and drove east into the hills of Grass Valley, California, for one of my favorite events of the year – TDS. TDS is an invite-only enduro, hosted on private property that always delivers a standout weekend of the year for me. It is filled with awesome tracks, good food, top tier spectating and plenty of riding. Last year, I did this race on my Analog bike, but this year I decided to race the E-Bike class. The E-bike category has been slowly growing at this event every year, from the first year I raced E-bikes in 2021, to this year, it has grown by over 300%. I had an awesome time racing my Canyon Strive: On this year and am excited to bring you guys along for one of my favorite weekends of the year.Luca Cometti

photo


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Vlog Luca Cometti The Dirty Sanchez


Author Info:
lucacometti avatar

Member since Jun 30, 2007
22 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Shimano Brakes & DH Drivetrain
67863 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz Bronson V5 - The Mini-Nomad
60648 views
What Exactly Is "Outdated" Mountain Bike Geometry?
48628 views
Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?
42462 views
Review: Fox Releases New Transfer Neo Wireless Dropper Post
41575 views
Opinion: Don't Get Rid of the Ports - High End MTB Frames Should Still Work With Cable Operated Drivetrains
36899 views
Red Bull Announces Men's Rider Lineup for Rampage 2024
33695 views
SRAM Files Patent for Wireless Seatpost With Collar-Mounted Electronics
27514 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 That 2019 Field Test may have destroyed your body, but at least you got to keep the dope Pinkbike x 7Mesh jacket.
  • 1 0
 All it took to get that cool jacket was getting knocked unconscious on A line







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.063559
Mobile Version of Website