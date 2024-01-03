Luca Schwarzbauer Extends Contract With Canyon for 3 Years

Luca Schwarzbauer has announced on Instagram that he has extended his contract with Canyon for three years, meaning he'll be riding for the German brand through this Olympic year and at least the following two years after that.
|Big news: I am here to stay!
Very happy to have re-signed with @canyon for at least the following 3 years!
It’s great to look back what we have achieved together but now it’s time to look forward
Let’s go—Luca Schwarzbauer
The 27-year-old German finished first in the 2023 World Cup Short Track standings and fourth in the 2023 World Cup Cross Country overall standings.
