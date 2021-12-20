Luca Shaw Bids Farewell to the Santa Cruz Syndicate

It feels like only yesterday when we met Luca Shaw. Under the hazy lights of 'le cottage' in morzine, being led astray by the croc and certain other carnivores we saw that fast, funny kid that was no doubt going to be a future Syndicate family member.



Fast forward to 2017 and he's dressed in school gym kit in a damp Santa Cruz Park with his new teammate Loris Vergier, hungover, but happy as we produced that inaugural team launch video with the rest of the wider SC family.



5x years on it's been a hell of a ride and we can't wait to see what you do with the rest of your career. Even though you'll be under another roof, we'll be ready and waiting with a beer in hand and an open door to celebrate all the highs and the lows with ya.



Thanks for all the good times and we'll see you in Lourdes to do it all again mate. — Santa Cruz Syndicate