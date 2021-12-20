close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Luca Shaw Bids Farewell to the Santa Cruz Syndicate

Dec 20, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Luca Shaw ever solid with tenth.

Luca Shaw has announced he will not be racing for the Santa Cruz Syndicate in 2022.

Shaw joined the Santa Cruz flagship team five years ago after previously riding Santa Cruz frames as part of the SRAM TLD set up. He picked up three podiums with the Syndicate including a best-ever result of second in Losinj in 2018.

bigquotesWell, it’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve made but next year I won’t be rejoining the Santa Cruz Syndicate. 7 years riding for Santa Cruz Bicycyels and 5 years on the Syndicate have been nothing short of amazing. It was a dream of mine since the beginning to be a part of this legendary team, and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for the opportunity. It’s been a hell of a ride and I’ll always cherish the memories we made together. And damn there’s a lot of good ones!!!!

See you guys at the racesLuca Shaw

Shaw making the crowd proud.

bigquotesIt feels like only yesterday when we met Luca Shaw. Under the hazy lights of 'le cottage' in morzine, being led astray by the croc and certain other carnivores we saw that fast, funny kid that was no doubt going to be a future Syndicate family member.

Fast forward to 2017 and he's dressed in school gym kit in a damp Santa Cruz Park with his new teammate Loris Vergier, hungover, but happy as we produced that inaugural team launch video with the rest of the wider SC family.

5x years on it's been a hell of a ride and we can't wait to see what you do with the rest of your career. Even though you'll be under another roof, we'll be ready and waiting with a beer in hand and an open door to celebrate all the highs and the lows with ya.

Thanks for all the good times and we'll see you in Lourdes to do it all again mate.Santa Cruz Syndicate


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Santa Cruz Bicycles Luca Shaw


Must Read This Week
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
67867 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Henry Quinney
61365 views
Field Test: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - The Golden Retriever of Bicycles
61039 views
8 Products I Loved In 2021: Seb Stott
55511 views
Video: Rider Flees Scene On Electric Motorcycle After Allegedly Hitting & Injuring Mountain Biker
53327 views
Industry Digest: Ellsworth's New Owners, Shimano Shuts Down Fake Website & 2022 Predictions
52849 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
41061 views
New Owner of Chain Reaction Cycles & Wiggle Goes Public, $1 Billion Corporation Sets Sights on US Bike Industry
39685 views

21 Comments

  • 26 0
 I’m betting Trek to hang out with jolanda
  • 22 0
 as my track and field coach said, "thats not good for the legs"
  • 6 0
 @Narro2: I'd make that sacrafice.
  • 1 0
 @Narro2: Good thing DH utilizes core muscles more than track.
  • 12 0
 Rumour has it his new ride will be something special
  • 6 0
 I hope he Demo'd it before signing.
  • 1 0
 @nozes: He doesn't look like a Gambler to me.
  • 1 0
 I heard there's a large chasm in the truth of that rumour.
  • 7 0
 Farwell Luca, hello Laurie.
  • 8 1
 Balfa. This is your chance
  • 2 0
 Am, I think he’ll demo a few first.
  • 2 0
 Steve Peat coming out of retirement?
  • 2 0
 Making way for Laurie I see.
  • 1 0
 Definitely Laurie 100%, Luca lives in the Alps now, so could be specialized with Loic?
  • 2 0
 Bicycyles?
  • 2 0
 Thanks for the Shaw !
  • 1 0
 surely a Sender like Luca has a ride lined up already
  • 1 0
 Will we see Laurie Greenland in synticate in 2022 ??
  • 1 0
 He is going to big S !!!
  • 1 0
 Laurie go for it
  • 1 0
 Needs moar hell

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008535
Mobile Version of Website