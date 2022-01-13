close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Luca Shaw Joins the Canyon Cllctv

Jan 13, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Luca Shaw's 2022 race team has been the subject of a lot of speculation this off season but finally we have our answer. Next season the young American will be racing for Canyon on its Collective Factory program alongside Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace and Jakob Jewett.

After seven years riding on Santa Cruz bikes, Luca will now be racing on the Canyon Sender CFR but it looks like he's already spent a decent amount of time testing and tweaking with Fabien Barel at the team's base in the south of France. Luca will no doubt be hoping to pick up where he left off in 2021 as he returned to the podium after for the first time in three years on home soil at Snowshoe.

bigquotesLuca is a great addition to our roster. Beyond being a great fit in terms of personality within our group, I strongly believe we can help him to raise his potential, speed and talent through our team's expertise and support. We really look forward to kicking things off in a few weeks.Fabien Barel

bigquotesComing on board Canyon Collective has been like a breath of fresh air so far! I feel I feel more excited and motivated than ever before and can't wait to get to the races with my new team. I'm absolutely living my new bike and everyone has been a pleasure to work with.Luca Shaw

With the season kick off in Lourdes just six weeks away, it's not long to wait before we see Luca in action aboard his new bike.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon Luca Shaw


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
80681 views
First Look: Antidote's Darkmatter 29 is Still the Pagani of Mountain Bikes
73984 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
53910 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
44629 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
43002 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
40220 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
33955 views
Video: 32 Bikes Bottomed Out In Ultra Slo Motion (1000 FPS)
32144 views

13 Comments

  • 13 0
 wlcm lc t th cllctv!!
  • 3 0
 Nt agn!
  • 1 0
 Ha, now he's got a new nickname - LC Wink
  • 8 0
 Seems like Loris, and Luca are quite happy to get out of The Syndicate....
  • 1 0
 It does seem a bit weird, but they are both good enough to be lead riders on most teams, maybe they are happy to get out of Greg's shadow.
  • 3 0
 Damn I missed my time to make my joke about the scarce of vowels in a bike team, better luck nxt tm
  • 2 0
 Canyons Team Recruitment consists of stealing people off the Syndicate and I’m okay with that
  • 3 0
 cngrts lc!!
  • 3 0
 cl lc gd lck
  • 2 0
 Dále! Well done
  • 1 0
 Heck ya congratulations
  • 1 0
 Eoe o e oeie
  • 1 0
 LCSHW

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007758
Mobile Version of Website