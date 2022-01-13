Luca Shaw Joins the Canyon Cllctv

Luca is a great addition to our roster. Beyond being a great fit in terms of personality within our group, I strongly believe we can help him to raise his potential, speed and talent through our team's expertise and support. We really look forward to kicking things off in a few weeks. — Fabien Barel

Coming on board Canyon Collective has been like a breath of fresh air so far! I feel I feel more excited and motivated than ever before and can't wait to get to the races with my new team. I'm absolutely living my new bike and everyone has been a pleasure to work with. — Luca Shaw

Luca Shaw's 2022 race team has been the subject of a lot of speculation this off season but finally we have our answer. Next season the young American will be racing for Canyon on its Collective Factory program alongside Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace and Jakob Jewett.After seven years riding on Santa Cruz bikes, Luca will now be racing on the Canyon Sender CFR but it looks like he's already spent a decent amount of time testing and tweaking with Fabien Barel at the team's base in the south of France. Luca will no doubt be hoping to pick up where he left off in 2021 as he returned to the podium after for the first time in three years on home soil at Snowshoe.With the season kick off in Lourdes just six weeks away, it's not long to wait before we see Luca in action aboard his new bike.