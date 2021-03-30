Luca Shaw Diagnosed with 'Pretty Small' Spinal Fracture Following Windrock Crash

Luca Shaw has posted on Instagram that he has picked up a fracture in his lower spine that will keep him off the bike for two weeks.
The Syndicate have so far had some rough luck this offseason with Greg Minnaar announcing he had suffered from a bout of COVID
and now Luca Shaw announcing this spinal injury. Luca picked up the injury while racing at Windrock in the Tennessee National round earlier this month. A mechanical issue locked up his bike and ejected him out of the front door after he qualified first and was fastest at the first split. Thankfully, this doesn't seem to be a very serious injury and doctors have told Luca that the fracture on his facet joint should heal in a couple of weeks.
Luca's World Cup season now won't start until May in Fort William, which should give him plenty of time to recover, but it might have been touch and go if Maribor hadn't been postponed from late April until September
. Luca is apparently back on the road bike already and is hoping the injury will heal itself without surgery.
|Little injury update... last week I went to get some x rays since I was still feeling some pain in my lower back. Turns out I have a fracture on the facet joint on my lower spine (I’d never heard of it either) I’m super lucky that it’s not worse, it’s pretty small so it should heal relatively fast and I’m hoping to be back on the bike in a couple weeks.—Luca Shaw
We're sending healing vibes out to Luca and hope to see him back on the bike soon.
