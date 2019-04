Luca Shaw had a big crash last week while he was in San Romolo with the rest of the Syndicate team doing some last minute prep for the first World Cup of the season in Maribor.Initially everything was looking good and he thought he only had a sore shoulder to contend with, but after a tough two runs in practice today, the team took him to hospital to checked out. The result?A broken collar bone.We're gutted for Luca and wish him the best of luck with the recovery.