Luca Shaw to Miss Vallnord, Snowshoe, & Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Races Due to Broken Wrist

Well, this is not the news I was wanting to share. I had a pretty bad crash in the race in Lenzerheide which is super frustrating for me. Two years in a row I’ve had big crashes on this track which is really hard to accept.



After the race my wrist started to swell up and was very stiff. A CT scan on Sunday showed that I broke my pisiform bone (in the wrist) in 3 pieces. I also may have re fractured my radius which was still healing from a crash before Leogang.



No surgery required but I will need 4-6 weeks to let the bone heal before getting back on the bike. The timing could not be much worse with all the races happening in the next month. My goal is to make a comeback for World Champs.



Thanks to my team and partners for the support as always, I will come back stronger. — Luca Shaw