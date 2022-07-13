Luca Shaw to Miss Vallnord, Snowshoe, & Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Races Due to Broken Wrist

Jul 13, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Luca Shaw shared on social media that he has broken his pisiform bone, a small carpal bone that serves as an attachment for several tendons and ligaments in the wrist, and will miss the next block of World Cup races.

He may also have reinjured a broken radius that was still healing from a crash earlier this year.


bigquotesWell, this is not the news I was wanting to share. I had a pretty bad crash in the race in Lenzerheide which is super frustrating for me. Two years in a row I’ve had big crashes on this track which is really hard to accept.

After the race my wrist started to swell up and was very stiff. A CT scan on Sunday showed that I broke my pisiform bone (in the wrist) in 3 pieces. I also may have re fractured my radius which was still healing from a crash before Leogang.

No surgery required but I will need 4-6 weeks to let the bone heal before getting back on the bike. The timing could not be much worse with all the races happening in the next month. My goal is to make a comeback for World Champs.

Thanks to my team and partners for the support as always, I will come back stronger.Luca Shaw

We will miss seeing him on the track this week and wish him all the best in his recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Luca Shaw DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Aw man, total bummer. Luca & Dakata just seem to be having some bad luck this year. Grow out some 5 o'clock shadow like Neko & change yr fortunes.
  • 3 0
 Hey man not the best luck in the last years ,but just enjoy life ,you are young ,just look at Greg :-)))
  • 3 0
 Healing vibes man, injuries suck
  • 3 1
 something something fantasy team
  • 1 0
 Big bummer but that crash looked GNARLY, heal up and glad it wasn’t worse!
  • 1 0
 least convincing thumbs down ever!
  • 1 0
 uhg my god





