Lucy Van Eestern Signs with Specialized

Jan 10, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
Photos: @takayasage

Based in Squamish, BC, Lucy Van Eesteren has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the world of freeride and had an incredible video part last year in 'Anytime'. Van Eesteren signed with Rocky Mountain Bicycles in 2020 and after four years she's moving on and has announced she'll be riding for Specialized in 2025.

bigquotesCan’t express how happy I am to be riding for Specialized! I can’t wait for all the good rides and great times joining this sick new crew.Lucy Van Eesteren

We look forward to seeing what Van Eesteren can accomplish with support from Specialized.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Lucy Van Eesteren PBWMN


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,666 articles
14 Comments
  • 424
 I'm here to check her Status.
  • 113
 aww... nice I came to see if there was a demo of her racing.
  • 154
 @stickman5000: epic pun

don't worry, I'm downvoting myself for this one
  • 122
 stumpjumper
  • 272
 Congrats Lucy !!!
  • 150
 Hey PB, @sarahmoore, @brianpark
Spell check on Lucys last name in your title
  • 50
 I wonder if she has a sponsor for the pants she wears cause they gotta get caught in drivetrain all the time. They're borderline MC hammer pants 🤣🤣
  • 21
 I think it's way sicker than tight UCI pants
  • 33
 Congrats Lucy. Smart move, as things aren't looking good for Rocky Mountain.
  • 10
 She shreds!!!! Congratulations!!!
  • 10
 absolutely awesome and well deserved. Congratulations Lucy..
  • 10
 AWESOME.
Below threshold threads are hidden







