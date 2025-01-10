Lucy Van Eestern Signs with Specialized

Photos: @takayasage

Can’t express how happy I am to be riding for Specialized! I can’t wait for all the good rides and great times joining this sick new crew. — Lucy Van Eesteren

Based in Squamish, BC, Lucy Van Eesteren has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the world of freeride and had an incredible video part last year in 'Anytime'. Van Eesteren signed with Rocky Mountain Bicycles in 2020 and after four years she's moving on and has announced she'll be riding for Specialized in 2025.We look forward to seeing what Van Eesteren can accomplish with support from Specialized.