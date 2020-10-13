Bike Check: Lukas Schäfer's Signature Radon Slush

The color of this Slush looks very well suited to the quarry

Radon Slush

Frame: Radon Slush, Lukas Schäfer Edition

Fork: Unlabelled RockShox Pike 100mm fork, 12 bar (174 psi)

Wheels: Easton Haven

Tires: Maxxis DTH on the back, Maxxis Pace on the back

Drivetrain: SRAM Descendant 170mm cranks

Brakes: SRAM Gude Brake with 160mm rotor

Cockpit: SRAM stem, Chromag Handlebars at 730mm wide and ODI soft grips

Pedals: Bontrager Pedals

Saddle Chromag Saddle







“I like running my seatpost a little bit higher than usual so that I can clamp it easily for barspins.” — Lukas Schafer

Heading into the Big Air jump

Who needs a gyro when you've just got a tonne of cable length? The Lukas Schäfer edition custom graphics

I've got a SRAM Guide brake with a 160mm rotor, the smallest I can ride but big enough for manuals and stuff to get enough power. I've also got SRAM 170mm cranks. They're short enough to do barspins and stuff without getting my foot stuck on the pedals. — Lukas Schafer

Super steep brake lever set up Bontrager pedals

A slick and fast-rolling rear tire

I'm running Maxxis Tyres DTH on the back, pretty low profile to get good rolling, and on the front, I've got bit more of a knobbly setup, the Maxxis Pace to get a little bit of grip on the front tire — Lukas Schäfer

Slopestyle bikes are so beautifully minimalistic!

Maxxis Pace front tyre A front view of the Slush just blends into the quarry rock

A little mantra on the frame

Lukas Schäfer has been making a lot of noise in the slopestyle community recently as the 25-year-old from Koblenz has been taking the top step at events such as GlemmRide, Fox US Open Slopestyle, and the Swatch Rocket Air event in 2019, just to name a few. And with the new site for Audi Nines only being a short trip away from home in Koblenz, it's no surprise that he has been a regular at the event, with 2020 being his fifth appearance.Although the 2020 season has certainly been a strange one, it has seen Lukas' relationship with Radon go to new heights, with him collaborating with the brand to create a special edition, signature Schäfer Radon Slush, which he was riding at Audi Nines this year.