Bike Check: Lukas Schäfer's Signature Radon Slush

Lukas Schäfer has been making a lot of noise in the slopestyle community recently as the 25-year-old from Koblenz has been taking the top step at events such as GlemmRide, Fox US Open Slopestyle, and the Swatch Rocket Air event in 2019, just to name a few. And with the new site for Audi Nines only being a short trip away from home in Koblenz, it's no surprise that he has been a regular at the event, with 2020 being his fifth appearance.
Although the 2020 season has certainly been a strange one, it has seen Lukas' relationship with Radon go to new heights, with him collaborating with the brand to create a special edition, signature Schäfer Radon Slush, which he was riding at Audi Nines this year.
|“I like running my seatpost a little bit higher than usual so that I can clamp it easily for barspins.”—Lukas Schafer
|I've got a SRAM Guide brake with a 160mm rotor, the smallest I can ride but big enough for manuals and stuff to get enough power. I've also got SRAM 170mm cranks. They're short enough to do barspins and stuff without getting my foot stuck on the pedals.—Lukas Schafer
|I'm running Maxxis Tyres DTH on the back, pretty low profile to get good rolling, and on the front, I've got bit more of a knobbly setup, the Maxxis Pace to get a little bit of grip on the front tire—Lukas Schäfer
