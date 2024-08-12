Lukas Skiöld Breaks C7 Vertebrae in Finals Crash at Big White Slopestyle

Lukas Skiöld finished 9th at Red Bull Joyride this year in Whistler, before heading to British Columbia Interior for the Rheeder Slopestyle at SilverStar and then the FMB Gold Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen at Big White.
He crushed a world first during the Best Trick competition with his back flip, bar spin, to tail whip to double bar and was looking strong in finals saying he was "on one of the best runs of my life" before a crash took him out. The Swedish rider who is currently ranked 15th in the FMB World Tour standings has now shared on his Instagram
that he broke his C7 vertebrae, the lowest of the cervical vertebrae, in the crash.
We wish Skiöld all the best with his recovery.
Best of luck in your recoveries, and just remember (you can't keep a dedicated man down)!